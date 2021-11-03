CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Egypt's leader orders government to move to new capital

WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Hx4_0clVlBAp00
Egypt Abandoning Cairo FILE- The central park is under construction, part of a planned 21-mile-long public park, in the New Administrative Capital, 45 kilometers (28 miles) east of Cairo, Egypt on Oct. 18 2017. Egypt’s president has ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) (Nariman El-Mofty)

CAIRO — (AP) — Egypt’s president on Wednesday ordered his administration to start moving its offices next month to a sprawling new administrative capital in the desert outside Cairo, a spokesman said.

President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi has directed the government to begin a six-month trial period of working from the new complex starting Dec. 1, according to his spokesman, Bassam Radi.

The $45 billion city is biggest of the mega-projects el-Sissi has launched since taking office in 2014. It is being built on 170,000 acres about 28 miles (about 45 kilometers) east of Cairo and nearly twice its size. It is planned to house 6.5 million people.

Critics have called the new capital a vanity project, arguing its cost could have been better put to rebuilding the wrecked economy and refurbishing Cairo.

But the government has argued that the new capital is needed to absorb the booming population of Cairo, which will double to 40 million by 2050. The president also said that the new capital, and other projects ranging from new roads and housing complexes to a Suez Canal expansion, attract investors and create jobs for the country's more than 100 million people.

The city will house the presidency, Cabinet, Parliament and ministries. Planners promise a 21-mile-long public park, an airport, an opera house, a sports complex and 20 skyscrapers, including Africa’s highest, at 345 meters (about 1,132 feet).

The state-run Al-Ahram daily reported that the government had planned to relocate 52,300 government employees to the new capital by mid-2020, but its plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

El-Sissi said earlier this year that moving the government to the new capital would “herald a new ear of modern government work.” He was referring to advanced technology used to build government offices there.

The shift of the seat of power outside Cairo will be the first since the Muslim conquest in the 7th Century.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Greece claims Turkish coast guard pushes migrants its way

Greece accused Turkey on Tuesday of acting like a “pirate” in waters between the two regional rivals, claiming that its coast guard escorted and tried to push into Greek waters a boat of migrants who were trying to illegally reach Greece.The Greek coast guard posted a video of a large Turkish patrol vessel and what seems to be a smaller one beside an inflatable dinghy containing dozens of people.A coast guard statement said the Turkish vessels accompanied the migrant boat off the Greek Aegean Sea island of Lesbos — which is near Turkey's coast — early Tuesday. It said...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Africa#Cairo#Ap#Cabinet#Parliament#Al Ahram#Muslim
AFP

On rare visit, UAE FM shows Syria 'support'

The United Arab Emirates' top diplomat met Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus Tuesday for the first time since Syria's war began, triggering US denunciations of efforts to normalise ties with a "dictator." "This administration will not express any support for efforts to normalise or rehabilitate Bashar al-Assad, who is a brutal dictator," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, not referring to him as president.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Poland ups security as migrants mass on border with Belarus

Poland has increased security at its border with Belarus on the European Union’s eastern border, after a large group of migrants in Belarus appeared to be congregating by the frontier, seeking to try to force their way into Poland, officials said Monday.Video footage from Belarusian media showed people using uprooted trees to try to get through a fence. Poland's interior ministry said it had rebuffed an attempt at illegal entry, saying the situation is under control. It posted a video showing migrants trying to force a razor fence barrier and throwing objects at Polish forces lining the fence....
POLITICS
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Egypt
Telegraph

Belarus threatens to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them smuggling 250 migrants into EU

Belarusian troops threatened to open fire on Polish soldiers who caught them escorting 250 migrants across the border in a major escalation on the edge of the EU. The incident came as Vladimir Putin signed a deal with Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, that could hand Moscow control of Belarus's borders and give Mr Putin the power to flood Europe with more migrants.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Iran shuts down newspaper just days after it published front page article linking supreme leader to poverty

Iranian authorities banned a daily newspaper on Monday after it published a front-page graphic that allegedly showed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s hand drawing the poverty line in the Islamic Republic.On Saturday, daily newspaper Kelid published a front-page article titled “Millions of Iranians living under poverty line” on the country’s economic crisis, reported Associated Press (AP).Iran’s economy has been in troubled waters since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The crisis deepened when former US president Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the US from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. The resultant sanctions hurt the country’s ailing economy, which is now...
ADVOCACY
simpleflying.com

Egypt’s ‘Like New’ 747-8 Flies To Hamburg For Cabin Fitout

The unwanted 747-8 Back in 2011, Boeing was building a fleet of new technology 747-8s for German airline Lufthansa. The airline had ordered 20 of the type, set to be delivered between 2012 and 2015, as passenger carriers. But Boeing needed a test aircraft and requested that one remain in the United States for flight testing and demonstrations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
raleighnews.net

Lithuania building border wall to stop migrants sent by Belarus

VILNIUS, Lithuania: Lithuania has began building the first part of a wall on its border with Belarus aimed at stopping migrants from the Middle East and other areas from entering the country illegally. As of August, more than 4,000 migrants had entered Lithuania from Belarus, while over 5,600 migrants were...
IMMIGRATION
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy