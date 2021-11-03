CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Alan Frank,

Warren Times Observer
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article67, passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, after facing pancreatic cancer with steady resolve for over two years. May Jack’s memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him. Born Dec. 4, 1953, Jack was a son of the late Leo-nard and Erica (Moore)...

www.timesobserver.com

sgbonline.com

OBIT: Alan Mossberg

On November 6, Alan Mossberg, chairman of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., passed away at his home in Tierra Verde, FL. He was 89 years old. “On behalf of the executive team and over 500 U.S.-based employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Alan’s family during this difficult time,” said Doug Bell, Mossberg’s president and COO. “A great leader, visionary and champion of bringing high quality, innovative firearms to the masses, Alan was a tireless advocate for gun rights and gun safety while always working to ensure that the American traditions of hunting and shooting sports live on for many years to come. More importantly, Alan was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed.”
OBITUARIES
tvinsider.com

Jerry Douglas, Longtime Star of ‘Young and the Restless’, Dies at 88

Veteran actor Jerry Douglas, best known as patriarch John Abbott on CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, passed away on November 9 after a brief illness. He was 88. Born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, on November 12, 1932, Douglas started his career in show business after graduating from college, studying with Uta Hagen in New York and Jeff Corey in Los Angeles. In addition to acting, Douglas also worked as a screenwriter and playwright, developing projects alongside Josh O’Connell through their production company, O’Connell/Douglas Productions.
CELEBRITIES
aerotechnews.com

TV entertainer Ed McMahon served in Marine Corps during three wars

Ed McMahon is best known as Johnny Carson’s sidekick on TV’s “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” from 1962 to 1992. He always opened the show with his signature introduction: “Heeere’s Johnny!”. McMahon also hosted the popular TV show “Star Search” from 1983 to 1995. Less known to his legion...
MILITARY
Only In New Jersey

Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn

Sometimes, you need a restaurant that just oozes romance and charm. If that’s the case, we know just where you need to go in New Jersey. Located on the river inside a restored barn, The Saddle River Inn combines delicious fine dining with gorgeous interiors. Just keep in mind, this restaurant is BYOB. Hey, it […] The post Enjoy The Coziest Meal And Riverfront Views At This Restaurant Inside A Restored New Jersey Barn appeared first on Only In Your State.
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
CNBC

Did it for the money: This 32-year-old joined the Army for a $300,000 dental school scholarship

Andrew Vo was raised in Huntington Beach, California by his mother, a refugee from Vietnam. "My parents immigrated from Vietnam during the Vietnam War, so we didn't have much growing up. We were considered lower class," he says, humbly comparing his own childhood to that of his mother's, who grew up living in a one-bedroom apartment with 9 brothers and sisters. "My mom literally worked every single day of her life to help support the family, her siblings, because she lost her parents at a very young age during the Vietnam War."
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Daily Gate City

Remembering Jack Swarm, Vietnam veteran

My oldest brother was 14 years old when I was born. My first memory of him was when he came home on leave from the Army, so good looking in his uniform. He was a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Division. You better believe he was my hero. I loved hanging on his strong arms. He would swing my sister and me around by the arms until we were all dizzy.
MILITARY
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Famous Veteran: Kris Kristofferson

Country music legend and Army veteran Kris Kristofferson has a list of accomplishments so long, it might be faster to list off things he hasn't done. He was an Army brat and brother to a naval aviator, so it was only natural that Kristofferson would find himself in the military. But his life both before and after the military has been more than interesting — it's downright legendary.
FOOTBALL
myneworleans.com

Marianne Mumford and Alan Mumford

How do you want to feel when you pull into your driveway at the end of a long day?. While that may be one of the probing questions a life coach or psychologist asks a client early on, it isn’t a question many landscape architects are known to ask. But Marianne Mumford isn’t your average landscape architect.
Warren Times Observer

Bollinger clients help with vet thank you bags

Clients at the Bollinger Campus of the Barber National Institute recently helped the Blue Star Mothers of Kinzua Chapter back 200 Veterans Day bags. Each bag contained a couple candybars and a thank you note. Organizers say the clients enjoyed the project and look forward to assisting again in the near future.
CHARITIES
The Independent

Cremation and conventional burial are bad for the environment. So how do you have a green death?

I’d thought it was as simple as burial versus cremation: a dichotomy for my final wishes, a straightforward decision made easier by limited options. It didn’t take much time for me to realize I was wrong.Several years after my parents’ tragic deaths—both killed in cycling accidents two years apart by teen drivers—I met with an attorney to document my final wishes. I’d learned the hard way that death could come at any point, and I chose cremation as the method of disposition. I didn’t overthink the decision as it seemed easiest to me.But there was one minor catch: I’d grown...
ENVIRONMENT
Warren Times Observer

Thompson recognized with CASA Honor Award

CASA — short for Court Appointed Special Advocate — is a volunteer program where individuals are trained and then appointed by a judge to represent a child in court. According to the CASA of Warren & Forest Counties website, individuals can be appointed for children living in home or in out-of-home care.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Warren Times Observer

Offering choice on school masks not ‘frustrating’

As a mom and a former teacher, Bucks County resident Jamie Walker knows the importance of education. And she’s exasperated by policies that have been instituted in the wake of COVID-19, such as Pennsylvania’s mask mandate. “The mask mandate is frustrating on several fronts,” she says. “A few weeks ago,...

