Jack Alan Frank,

On November 6, Alan Mossberg, chairman of O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Inc., passed away at his home in Tierra Verde, FL. He was 89 years old. “On behalf of the executive team and over 500 U.S.-based employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Alan’s family during this difficult time,” said Doug Bell, Mossberg’s president and COO. “A great leader, visionary and champion of bringing high quality, innovative firearms to the masses, Alan was a tireless advocate for gun rights and gun safety while always working to ensure that the American traditions of hunting and shooting sports live on for many years to come. More importantly, Alan was a devoted husband, father and friend. He will be greatly missed.”

OBITUARIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO