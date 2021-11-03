CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. excused from Browns practice amid drama

By TOM WITHERS
WDBO
WDBO
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41ugqX_0clVjNYH00
Cardinals Browns Football Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. sits on the bench during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard)

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Odell Beckham Jr.'s days — maybe hours — with the Browns could be numbered.

The star wide receiver was excused from practice on Wednesday, a day after his father caused a stir before the trade deadline by sharing a video of quarterback Baker Mayfield not throwing passes to his son.

It appears Beckham's release could be imminent.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Browns general manager Andrew Berry is meeting with Beckham's representatives. Stefanski gave blanket answers to questions ranging from whether the former Pro Bowler would be waived or if things could be fixed.

“There’s a lot of conversations that are ongoing between Andrew and his reps and I’m sure there’s substantive talk towards all those things,” Stefanski said before practice. "We'll see where this goes.”

Stefanski was asked for the reason behind Beckham being excused from practice.

“Just felt that was the right thing to do,” he said.

Stefanski said he has not spoken to Beckham, a clear sign of a major rift between the Browns and a controversial player with a history of being a distraction.

It's likely the Browns (4-4) are preparing to move on without the 28-year-old Beckham, who is under contract for two more seasons but is not guaranteed any money after 2021.

The Browns are in last place in the AFC North and visit the Cincinnati Bengals (5-3) this week.

As Tuesday's deadline neared, Odell Beckham Sr. shared an 11-minute video on Instagram titled: “Odell Beckham is Always Open for the Cleveland Browns in 2021.” The montage of plays showed Beckham not being thrown the ball by Mayfield.

Their lack of a connection has been an ongoing issue since Beckham arrived in a blockbuster 2019 trade from the New York Giants.

Compounding their lack of chemistry, Mayfield played better and led the Browns to the playoffs in 2020 — ending a nearly two-decade drought — after Beckham suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Stefansksi sidestepped any questions about the video, and said he was confident the distraction would not affect his team.

“We work really hard in this building to concern ourselves with things that are going on in this building and concern ourselves with the Cincinnati Bengals and that’s really where we’re laser-focused on the task at hand,” he said.

Mayfield normally speaks with reporters before Wednesday, but his session was pushed back.

If Beckham Sr.'s social media posting wasn't enough, NBA superstar LeBron James escalated the drama with a tweet that said: “OBJ will show again why he’s special. WR1 #FreeOBJ.”

Mayfield only threw two passes toward Beckham in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had just one catch for 6 yards, and his other target was a high incompletion in the fourth quarter.

Since returning from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, Beckham has 17 catches for 232 yards and no touchdowns this season. He's also been playing with a sprained right shoulder that he hurt against Arizona on Oct. 17.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Odell Beckham Jr. has narrowed down his next destination to 3 teams: report

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has his sights set on one of three teams. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on "Football Night in America" Sunday that Beckham Jr. prefers not to be claimed off waivers by a team by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Instead, he wants an opportunity to sign with the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Jackson sends hilarious tweet about Odell Beckham-Ravens rumors

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that they are parting ways with Odell Beckham Jr. Naturally, that sent fans into a frenzy wondering where the former Pro Bowler might end up. A lot of people think the Baltimore Ravens would be a good fit, and Lamar Jackson had a funny way of reminding everyone that he doesn’t make those decisions.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
New York Post

LeBron James really wants Odell Beckham Jr. out of Cleveland

If Odell Beckham Jr.’s mission is to get out of Cleveland by Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, he has an ally in Ohio native LeBron James. The Lakers superstar, a friend of Beckham Jr., sent a succinct tweet urging the Cleveland Browns to make a move. This comes after Beckham Jr.’s...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. settlement shows how badly he wanted to leave Browns

One item in Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract settlement with the Cleveland Browns shows just how badly he wanted to leave the team. As part of his agreement with the Browns, Beckham agreed not to seek termination pay from the team. That means the wide receiver is giving up guaranteed money to leave Cleveland.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Nba#American Football#Ap#Pro Bowler#Instagram#The New York Giants
The Spun

Kurt Warner Shares Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield Situation

Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner was not always the most likely Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, but once he got his shot to lead the St. Louis Rams, he proved that he had what it took to win a championship. He’s not so sure that Baker Mayfield can do the same for the Cleveland Browns.
NFL
FOX Sports

Emmanuel Acho explains why Odell Sr. calling out Baker Mayfield for OBJ's lack of production is foul I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

With the trade deadline under way, the uncertainty of Odell Beckham Jr.'s future in Cleveland is brewing. Reportedly, the Browns had no plans to trade OBJ, but his father did not shy away from voicing his frustrations. Odell Beckham Sr. re-posted a YouTube video of a play where Baker Mayfield did not throw to his son and threw a bad ball targeting him. Emmanuel Acho explains why he believes Odell Sr.'s Instagram post calling Baker out is fair or foul.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Referees For Missed Penalty

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy believes the league’s officials missed a blatant penalty in the Browns vs. Steelers game on Sunday. Pittsburgh topped Cleveland, 15-10, on Sunday afternoon. The Browns are now in last place in the AFC North division after entering the year with Super Bowl expectations.
NFL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy