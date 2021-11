IRVINE, Calif. (Nov. 1, 2021) — The University of California, Irvine School of Law (UCI Law) is thrilled to announce Mario L. Barnes will rejoin the UCI Law faculty in January 2022 as full-time professor. Barnes left UCI Law in 2018 to become the Toni Rembe Dean and Professor of Law at the University of Washington School of Law. At the University of Washington, Barnes had success in creating new initiatives, advancing diversity, equity and inclusion among the faculty and students and restoring the law school to financial health.

