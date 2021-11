Tom Hanks has revealed which of his many films are his three favourites. The Forrest Gump star gave his verdict during a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast.Hanks, however, stipulated that he has a different criteria than others for what constitutes a “favourite”.“I would not [make the selection] according to the way the movies came out,” he said. “I’d do it in the way of the personal experience I had while doing them.”The 65-year-old went on to name his 2012 film Cloud Atlas as one of his top picks, noting that the film was “shot on a hope...

MOVIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO