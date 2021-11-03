CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tickets on Sale for 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championship

 9 days ago

The best women’s lacrosse players in the world are headed to the United States next summer for the world championship and tickets are now on sale at a fantastic savings. Full event ticket passes — granting access to the opening ceremonies, closing ceremonies, up to 120 games and all of the...

Onyx’s Andrea Allen Places Second in 2021 World Barista Championship

This year’s World Barista Championship competition has concluded, and Arkansas is representing on the podium. Andrea Allen, co-owner of Northwest Arkansas’ Onyx Coffee Lab, took second place. Allen is the United States Barista Champion, and went toe to toe with the best of the best from around the world, competing...
FOOD & DRINKS
2021 World Championships: Team USA's Harvey Stuns Mirzakhalilov

BELGRADE, SERBIA - Team USA continued their impressive 2021 World Championships run, taking two more victories today at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The day began with a highly anticipated matchup between the up-and-coming American Jahmal Harvey (Oxon Hill, Md.) and 2019 World Champion and 2020 Olympian Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan.
COMBAT SPORTS
Watch: World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi - Women's elite race

The World Triathlon Series is a fantastic opportunity to see the very best in the sport, including Olympic, World and European champions. For the second meeting of the season, the series heads to Abu Dhabi where six of the world's top 10 men's triathletes and seven of the top 10 women will compete at Yas Island.
WORLD
USA names 15-player squad for women's World Cup qualifier

Washington [US], October 29 (ANI): USA Cricket has named the 15-player squad that will travel to Zimbabwe for the ICC women's World Cup qualifier 2021. USA Cricket said it will be the first 50-overs international cricket for USA women since the 2011 women's cricket World Cup qualifier in Bangladesh. USA...
SPORTS
Tickets go on sale for 2022 AIG Women’s Open at Muirfield

Tickets for the 2022 AIG Women’s Open, which is being played at Muirfield Golf Club in Scotland from August 4-7, go on sale to fans this week. Tickets to attend the R&A-run championship, which is being supported by VisitScotland, will be available on general sale from November 3, with past ticket purchasers and members of The One Club able to access a 48-hour pre-sale window from November 1.
GOLF
WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CHAMPIONSHIP AT MAYAKOBA

Course: El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba (Par 71, 7,017 yards) Purse: $7.2M (Winner: $1.296M) TV: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m. (Golf Channel) Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to claim his second tour title last year and is attempting to become the first repeat champion in the event’s 15-year history.
GOLF
Reese Lynch wins bronze for Scotland's first World Championships medal

Scotland's Reese Lynch had to settle for a bronze medal after losing his semi-final at the World Amateur Boxing Championships in Belgrade. The Fauldhouse light-welterweight was already guaranteed a podium place, but succumbed to Kerem Oezmen of Turkey. Lynch, 20, bows out having become Scotland's first-ever medallist at a senior...
COMBAT SPORTS
Shiva Thapa advances into quarters at AIBA Men's Boxing World Championships

New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI): Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) drew on his vast experience and demonstrated his wide range of skills to reach the quarter-finals at the 2021 AIBA Men's Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia late on Monday. Thapa, a five-time medallist at the Asian Boxing Championships and bronze medallist...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Difference Between IBJJF Masters Worlds and the World Championships

On November 11-13 the IBJJF will host the massive World Master Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Las Vegas, and over 5000 competitors have registered for a chance to win gold. In this article we'll explain the difference between the World Championships and the World Master Championships. The term 'world champion' in grappling...
COMBAT SPORTS
Milton Keynes women's Euro 2022 tickets go on sale

The public ballot has opened for tickets to watch the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 tournament in Milton Keynes. Fixtures have been finalised for the competition next summer, meaning Buckinghamshire fans know which games will be held in the county. The final draw for matches was made on Thursday (October 28).
UEFA
Women’s Lacrosse To Hold 2021 Prospect Day On December 5

NEWARK, Del. - - Fifth year head coach Kevin Day has announced a Wilmington University Women's Lacrosse Prospect Day for Sunday, December 5 at the WU Athletics Complex for all girls lacrosse players currently in grades 8-12. The main focus of the WilmU Prospect Day will be on fundamentals with emphasis on collegiate level skills. Coach Day and his staff will take time to work on advanced offensive and defensive skills. The final portion of the prospect day will focus on small sided, instructional games, with emphasis on teamwork and communication.
NEW CASTLE, DE
SW Biweekly – Short Course Shortcomings: Is Short Course Worlds A Secondary Championship? – On Sale Now!

Non-subscribers can download this issue here – only $.99 for a limited time!. In this issue of SW Biweekly, read about how and why Short Course Worlds remain considered as a secondary championship. Among the world’s top swimmers, coaches and decision-makers, it’s very clear that the World Short Course Championships is considered insignificant. Also featured is Coleman Stewart, discussing his frustrations with being snubbed for Short Course Worlds, despite crushing the world record in the 100 backstroke; Mark Schubert named as head coach of Swim El Toro; Katie Ledecky competed as an exhibition swimmer against men at the Florida-Georgia Dual Meet; A look at the USA Swimming roster for World Short Course Champs; Why Texas and California remain the standard in men’s swimming; Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel announced as co-recipients of the James E. Sullivan Award; Jack Matthews and Daryn Wright to lead USA Diving Squad for Junior Worlds and Junior Pan Ams; Tips on cutting time; Michele Mitchell to lead Mission Viejo Nadadores Foundation; The 2021 Holiday Gift Guide; and much more!
SWIMMING & SURFING
