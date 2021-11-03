Commentary: Having guns on Hollywood sets. Will the rules change now?

Regarding “In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at Baldwin,” (Oct. 25): I find it outlandishly hypocritical that these anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment, pro-gun control Hollywood elites are making a film glorifying the use of guns and promoting gun violence, then use guns, play with them like toys and are “shocked” when they kill one person and wound another. Yet they will preach to the rest of us about the need for gun control, gun bans and abolishing the Second Amendment. For the record, I am pro-gun and have been around guns most of my life and never killed or wounded anyone. Baldwin however, who is very anti-gun, is 2-0 in that regard. As John Wayne is often attributed as saying, “Life is hard; it's even harder if you're stupid.”

