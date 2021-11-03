CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commentary: Having guns on Hollywood sets. Will the rules change now?

By WS Chronicle
 7 days ago

Comments / 4

AFP

Man who handed Baldwin loaded gun breaks silence

The crew member who handed Alec Baldwin the loaded gun that killed a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" expressed his shock and sadness Monday, in his first public comments since the tragedy. David Halls' role in the accident on the New Mexico set of a 19th-century Western last month has been under scrutiny after he told police he had failed to fully check the firearm before the fatal incident. In a statement to the New York Post on Monday, Halls said he is "shocked and saddened" by the death of Halyna Hutchins, but did not directly address the shooting or his role. "Halyna Hutchins was not just one of the most talented people I've worked with, but also a friend," wrote Halls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Angelina Jolie comments on Alec Baldwin shooting incident: 'There are certain procedures'

Angelina Jolie spoke out about the recent accidental shooting involving Alec Baldwin that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The "Eternals" actress has worked with guns on many different movies, including the "Tomb Raider" franchise as well as "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." She’s also directed a few movies that have required firearms on set. As a result, she knows the safety precautions that are in place and can empathize with a cast and crew who learned the hard way that sometimes those aren’t enough.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Moments Before ‘Rust’ Shooting, Alec Baldwin Was Told His Gun Did Not Contain Live Rounds, Police Say

Court documents published Friday reveal the first official account of the shooting on the New Mexico set of “Rust.” They suggest that neither Baldwin nor the first assistant director were aware the gun contained a live round up until the moment Baldwin pulled the trigger, fatally wounding cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The information, first published by the Santa Fe Reporter, comes from a search warrant affidavit that was obtained by the newspaper from a local court. Additionally, IndieWire has obtained the “Rust” call sheet from Thursday, the day of the shooting, that details the weapons that were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Hollywood elites preach gun control, then misuse them on set

Regarding “In fatal shooting, some political foes take aim at Baldwin,” (Oct. 25): I find it outlandishly hypocritical that these anti-gun, anti-Second Amendment, pro-gun control Hollywood elites are making a film glorifying the use of guns and promoting gun violence, then use guns, play with them like toys and are “shocked” when they kill one person and wound another. Yet they will preach to the rest of us about the need for gun control, gun bans and abolishing the Second Amendment. For the record, I am pro-gun and have been around guns most of my life and never killed or wounded anyone. Baldwin however, who is very anti-gun, is 2-0 in that regard. As John Wayne is often attributed as saying, “Life is hard; it's even harder if you're stupid.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Does Hollywood Need Guns? “I Hate Them on Set”

Theatergoers screamed and ducked when 1903’s The Great Train Robbery showed a sinister outlaw aiming a revolver straight at the camera and firing point-blank at the audience. The fourth wall-breaking shock shot would become one of the most iconic moments in cinema history, and the film was credited with launching the first hit genre: the Western. It also arguably started the love affair between Hollywood and firearms, with guns becoming as commonplace and everlasting on film sets as gaffers tape and catering. Yet an Oct. 21 tragedy on the set of another Western, Rust — where Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and...
MOVIES
kfmo.com

Are Prop Guns Real Guns? Hollywood Actor Weighs In...

(Santa Fe, NM) In the aftermath of Alec Baldwin shooting, which killed one and injured another on the set of his new movie, "Rust", many people are now asking, what exactly is a "prop gun?" Actor, former Marine, and Mehlville native, Kevin Caliber, says the guns used on set are a mix of real, and fake, firearms.
CELEBRITIES
cpr.org

Colorado actor in ‘Rust’ says filming felt ‘a little rough,’ hopes for changes to gun use on set

When “Rust” actor Marty Lindsey learned Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, had been killed in a firearms incident on set, he thought the movie should be scrapped. “I'm like, 'this movie just needs to be thrown in the trash,’” he said. Then he started thinking more about Hutchins’ legacy: “her craft is all over this movie." Lindsey, who plays a cowhand named Harley, now leans toward finishing the film. But, he said, it should ultimately be up to Hutchins’ family.
COLORADO STATE
Boston Herald

Editorial: Hollywood doesn’t need real guns

There are numerous industry guidelines in place to assure the safe use of real guns as props on the sets of TV and film shoots. Firearms — even those modified not to accommodate real bullets — are checked and re-checked before they are handed off to actors who should then check the weapons for themselves. An armorer or someone with special training should always have custody of the guns and oversee their handling.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Hollywood Armorers: ‘Rust’ Tragedy Was an Anomaly and Guns on Set May Not Go Away

When Mike Tristano is working on a film or television production, his guns never leave his line of sight. The armorer, who has lent his decades of weapons expertise to “The Purge” and hundreds of other productions, follows strict safety protocols on sets to ensure that the guns being used cannot harm the cast or crew he works with. “The guns that we use on movie sets are only used for movies, not for target practice, plinking, or anything else,” Tristano told IndieWire in an interview. “Everything is always unloaded. It goes from our safes at the shop, to a truck,...
MOVIES
NBC News

Hollywood film sets have always been risky. ‘Rust’ proved how dangerous they really are.

Following the tragic death of my former cinematography student, Halyna Hutchins, from a prop gun that Alec Baldwin fired during rehearsals for the movie “Rust,” it’s become clear to me that the public doesn’t understand how dangerous motion picture sets are. I’ve seen several articles describing how rare it is for someone to get shot on a movie set. That’s a pretty low bar for workplace safety. How many people have been shot in your office?
MOVIES
imdb.com

If Guns Disappear from Sets, Hollywood Needs Alternatives — This Danish Startup Has One

The list of industry notables rethinking the on-set use of firearms is growing longer. Dwayne Johnson joined the ranks this week when he pledged that his Seven Bucks production company would end the use of real guns on its movies. Legislation looms in California that would make it a requirement. Hollywood will need solutions to simulate gunfire — and Copenhagen Industries, from the country that brought you the most stringent gun laws in Europe, may have a solution.
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Alec Baldwin Urges Hollywood to Employ Police Officers on Sets Using Real or Fake Guns

Alec Baldwin took to social media on Monday to urge Hollywood to employ a police officer on every film and TV set that uses guns. “Every film/TV set that uses guns, fake or otherwise, should have a police officer on set, hired by the production, to specifically monitor weapons safety,” the Rust star and producer tweeted from his account, which is now private. He also shared a screenshot of the tweet on his Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) His plea comes in the wake of the Oct. 21 tragedy on the New Mexico...
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Commentary: At the Academy Museum, Hollywood's own labor history is left unexamined

In recent weeks, two events have dominated coverage of Hollywood. One is the long-awaited opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, a Wilshire Boulevard shrine to the magic of moviemaking. The other is the death of a cinematographer after a gun was accidentally discharged on the New Mexico set of the movie “Rust.”
MUSEUMS

