Karlos Ramirez

bizjournals
 9 days ago

VP, Community Engagement & Business Development at Midwest BankCentre. Building upon his 10 years as leader of the...

www.bizjournals.com

bizjournals

5 Minutes With...Michelle Keefe, CEO of MomUP

Michelle Keefe started and sold a company, got married and had three children (now 8, 11 and 13 years old). After talking to other moms who were struggling to get back into the workforce, she launched a second company: MomUp, focused on helping companies connect with women re-entering the workforce.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Former Brookstone lawyer now new general counsel at rue21

Warrendale-based young adult clothing retailer rue21 on Thursday announced that it has hired Stephen Gould as senior vice president and general counsel. Gould, who built an almost 30-year career in law, retail and real estate in New England, was general counsel at Brookstone Co. for a decade. He departed the...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

People on the Move

Otani joined Shapiro Didway 2014 and has over a decade of landscape design and project management experience. He continues to build a deep portfolio focused on education campuses, mixed-use developments, recreation resources planning and civic work. As a Principal, Otani will push forward Shapiro Didway’s vision to continue building a talented team of collaborators with a focus on creating a balanced and challenging work environment for employees while delivering exceptional work to clients.
ECONOMY
#Vp
Triad Business Journal

Problem solver

POLITICS
bizjournals

Commercial Real Estate Awards 2021: Truliant Academy

WINSTON-SALEM, NC
bizjournals

Wright-Patt lands coveted award

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base has received another U.S Air Force award. The base is winner of the 2021 Air Force Innkeeper Award. Wright-Patt took home the award in the large division (286 or more rooms). The award sheds a light on Wright-Patt’s focus on its operations. Created in 1981, the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
CBS Atlanta

Dept. Of Labor Recognizes Atlanta-Based Company For Hiring, Supporting Veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.
ATLANTA, GA
bizjournals

Grow with the flow

bizjournals

Executive Insights: Ron Gallo with the Community Foundation of Louisville

In this edition of our Executive Insights video series, Publisher Lisa Benson is joined by Ron Gallo, who was named CEO of the Community Foundation of Louisville in July 2020. The Community Foundation is one of the largest charitable foundations in Kentucky, with more than $700 million in assets and more than 2,200 charitable funds. Gallo shared his vision for the organization and talked about how innovative moves by the foundation are making an impact in the region.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bizjournals

Patrick Walsh

Patrick has been involved in all areas of litigation. He advises clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio, counseling them in numerous different matters including dispensary applications, change of ownership applications, and zoning requirements. He received his J.D. from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law and his B.A. from Cleveland State University.
LAW
bizjournals

Michael Gibbons

Michael is a first-year associate with a keen interest in all areas of corporate law. His experiences have primarily been focused on commercial and industrial real estate transactions as well as business formation. Michael has also assisted in advising clients operating in the cannabis industry in Ohio. Michael received his J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law as well as his Masters in Business Administration from the Weatherhead School of Management.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Largest Nonprofits in Nashville

This List ranks Nashville-area nonprofits by gross receipts. Information was obtained from individual organizations’ Form 990s through ProPublica, organization websites and from individual organization representatives. Financial figures are for the 2020 fiscal year. Only 501(c)(3) organizations are included. Hospitals, nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, colleges/universities and primary/secondary schools are intentionally omitted. In case of ties, organizations are listed alphabetically. The Nashville area is defined as: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson counties.
CHARITIES
bizjournals

Reviving the old, building anew

From pristine rural counties to neglected portions of Buffalo, the call to action is speaking to developers everywhere. What a difference a year can make. Corey Wiktor, executive director, County of Cattaraugus Industrial Development Agency, said he would have thought someone was playing a joke on him to suggest a $500 million-plus manufacturing operation in the rural towns of Franklinville and Farmersville.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

Senate ARPA bill would overhaul the state's local boards of health

The Senate's $3.82 billion spending bill passed Wednesday would standardize and offer millions in dollars of support to the state's long-fragmented collection of local boards of health after years of advocacy by health officials. An amendment filed by Sen. Joe Comerford would direct the state to fund improvements to local...
U.S. POLITICS
bizjournals

Sur Club completes development amid evolving Skyway Marina District

Development on a large luxury residential community in St. Petersburg’s Skyway Marina District is officially complete. Sur Club, a $65 million, 296-luxury residential apartment community, is located at 3301 32nd Ave. S on 4 acres in the Skyway Marina District. Totaling 484,855 square feet, the apartments aims to offer resort-style living.
REAL ESTATE
SmartAsset

What Is a Declaration of Trust?

A declaration of trust is the document that establishes a legal trust. It also defines the major elements of the entity, such as the beneficiaries and trustees. Once a trust has been established, a declaration of trust can also be … Continue reading → The post What Is a Declaration of Trust? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

Understanding How Structured Settlements Work

A structured settlement is designed to compensate individuals following the outcome of a civil lawsuit. For example, if you were involved in a car accident and were seriously injured, you may choose to sue the driver who was responsible. If … Continue reading → The post Understanding How Structured Settlements Work appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Cultural Council seeks members

HUDSON – The Hudson Cultural Council is seeking volunteers interested in serving as voting members to help make decisions about how Cultural Council funds are distributed. https://www.hudsonculturalcouncil.org. To apply, fill out an interest form at the Hudson Town Clerk’s Office, 78 Main St. An online link to the form is also accessible on the Town of Hudson website.
HUDSON, MA

