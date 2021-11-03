CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial County, CA

Calexico’s Outspoken Pol Blasts Supervisor Castillo, County Board

By Marcie Landeros
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CENTRO — It’s as if the substance of Calexico City Council member Raul Ureña’s wide-ranging comments to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors became an afterthought once he called out a supervisor for reportedly speaking ill of his sexuality and gender identity. Ureña’s accusations against District 5 Supervisor...

Calexico City Workers Get $7K Each Despite Ureña Protest

CALEXICO — One after another, Calexico city employees, from veteran management to those early in their careers, hammered home that the $7,000 in hazard pay offered to them was the least they were owed for working through the pandemic. Calexico Firefighter Josh Paddock, just four years with the city, said...
CALEXICO, CA
