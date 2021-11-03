Calexico’s Outspoken Pol Blasts Supervisor Castillo, County Board

For the past several years, the seven member Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has been dominated by a block of supervisors all working together in unison to dominate the county government, operating like a little club or political machine. Voters last week, though, demanded change when they voted against two of the incumbent supervisors that are members of this group by a six to four margin and voted against one of their hand-picked candidates too. Now, beginning next year, there will be a new Board of Supervisors thanks to the election of three truly independent candidates whose presence, along with independent incumbent Vic Ingram, will outnumber these machine members by a four to three margin, but the outgoing Board of Supervisors appear to be making one final move before they go out the door to weaken civic groups in the county and nullify the votes of an entire Magisterial voting district through redistricting.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO