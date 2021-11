A poor start mixed with a rough defensive outing led to No. 16 UTSA blasting UTEP, 44-23, in a late Saturday night matchup at the Sun Bowl. In front of 31,658 lively fans, the Miner football team simply could not live up to the hype that the game brought. UTEP is now 6-3 (3-2 C-USA) on the year with North Texas, Rice and UAB on their schedule to wrap things up. Meanwhile, UTSA improved to 9-0 on the year as one of the four unbeaten teams in the country.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO