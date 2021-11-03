CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Pick Out a Christmas Tree”: Dan + Shay are back with another original tune to get you into the holiday spirit

Cover picture for the articleLast year, Dan + Shay treated fans to original Christmas songs “Take Me Home for Christmas” and “Christmas Isn’t Christmas.” After releasing those tunes, the duo hinted that they weren’t quite done spreading Christmas cheer, and sure enough, they’re...

