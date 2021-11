On behalf of the Nurses and Staff at the Birthing Suites of Sharon Hospital, we want to sincerely thank the moms, dads, and families of the Save Sharon Hospital Group. On Oct. 26 they surprised us by dropping off a beautiful bouquet of flowers, delicious pastries, and most significantly, two 5’ x 3’ posters adorned with each family’s pictures and testimonials of their birth stories. (Special thanks to the four-year-old former patient, who did a great job writing each of our names on the hearts that bordered the posters!)

