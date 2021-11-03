MIL alters fan policy, to allow visiting guests

The Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea will host Steve Yoshida as its guest speaker at its virtual meeting at noon on Wednesday. Yoshida was born shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack and spent four years in an internment camp in Arkansas. He is now a Rotarian and coordinator for Heiwa: Rotary Hiroshima Survivor Trees, a coalition of Rotary clubs in Japan and the U.S that distributes seeds and plants from Hiroshima with the message of peace, hope and survivability.

