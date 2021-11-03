MIL alters fan policy, to allow visiting guests

Maui Interscholastic League student-athletes joined others from around the country in signing on with college programs Wednesday on National Signing Day. Among the festivities, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Seabury Hall held on-campus signing ceremonies to honor BYU baseball signee Keoni Painter (first photo), Saint Mary’s College soccer signee Mackenzie Ventura (second photo) and Saint Martin’s baseball signee Kelton Tom of the Warriors (third photo), and Rhode Island tennis signee Nikki Fernando (from left), Western Oregon basketball signee Pi’ohia Tu’ivai and Santa Clara cross country signee Kaylee Volner of the Spartans (fourth photo). In addition, Baldwin’s Penny Noland (fifth photo), who like Ventura is a member of Maui’s Albion Soccer Club, signed with the University of Hawaii.
