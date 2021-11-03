CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

MIL alters fan policy, to allow visiting guests

Maui News
 9 days ago

The Maui Interscholastic League will allow each student-athlete to have four guests at athletic events, MIL Executive Director Joe Balangitao stated in a letter emailed to The Maui News on Tuesday. The letter, which was directed to parents of student-athletes, changes a sports attendance policy that limited fans at...

www.mauinews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Maui News

MIL to allow limited number of students, staff, general public to games

The third change to the Maui Interscholastic League policy on attendance at sporting events was announced via an email to The Maui News on Wednesday. The league has added students and school staff members to the list of eligible attendees, along with “a limited amount of the general public.”. Last...
SPORTS
Maui News

Deputy public defender to address Rotarians

Maui deputy public defender, blogger, columnist and historian Ben Lowenthal will be the guest speaker at the Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset’s hybrid meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 at the Royal Lahaina Resort’s Royal Ocean Terrace Restaurant. The meeting will be held in person at the restaurant and...
LAHAINA, HI
Maui News

Local Briefs

The Rotary Club of Kihei-Wailea will host Steve Yoshida as its guest speaker at its virtual meeting at noon on Wednesday. Yoshida was born shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack and spent four years in an internment camp in Arkansas. He is now a Rotarian and coordinator for Heiwa: Rotary Hiroshima Survivor Trees, a coalition of Rotary clubs in Japan and the U.S that distributes seeds and plants from Hiroshima with the message of peace, hope and survivability.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

Three-day celebration planned for 20th annual Maui Matsuri

The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui will celebrate the 20th annual Maui Matsuri with a trio of virtual and in-person events this month, including a Japanese trivia contest, a multicultural celebration and a festival of entertainment and performances. “We are incredibly humbled and excited to be able to celebrate 20...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Sports
Maui County, HI
Sports
County
Maui County, HI
State
Hawaii State
Maui News

Technical difficulties sideline popular shopping festival

Technical difficulties led to a shaky kickoff for the popular Made in Maui County Festival — held virtually for the second year in a row — but shoppers can still support local businesses throughout the holidays as the booths remain available online and on businesses’ websites. About 30 minutes after...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

National Signing Day: MIL standouts choose colleges

Maui Interscholastic League student-athletes joined others from around the country in signing on with college programs Wednesday on National Signing Day. Among the festivities, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Seabury Hall held on-campus signing ceremonies to honor BYU baseball signee Keoni Painter (first photo), Saint Mary’s College soccer signee Mackenzie Ventura (second photo) and Saint Martin’s baseball signee Kelton Tom of the Warriors (third photo), and Rhode Island tennis signee Nikki Fernando (from left), Western Oregon basketball signee Pi’ohia Tu’ivai and Santa Clara cross country signee Kaylee Volner of the Spartans (fourth photo). In addition, Baldwin’s Penny Noland (fifth photo), who like Ventura is a member of Maui’s Albion Soccer Club, signed with the University of Hawaii.
COLLEGES
Maui News

Datebook/COVID-19 Schedule Changes

The Maui News has compiled a list of countywide cancellations, closures and postponements due to coronavirus. This story is updated daily as information is released. • Lahaina Arts Society, art festival; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekends, Lahaina Cannery Mall, outside Starbucks on the lawn. Visit lahainaarts.com. • Somos Ohana Nicaragua, holiday...
WAILUKU, HI
Maui News

Upcountry school rooted in farming, Hawaiian culture

For a fourth-generation farmer and longtime teacher, creating an indoor and outdoor classroom space for keiki to learn both academic and life skills is a dream come true. Licia Sakamoto, executive director of nonprofit Ke Kula ‘O Ho’omakuapono, runs a bilingual, Hawaiian cultural and farm sustainability learning school, with hopes of expanding it into an “experiential private school” that would eventually take up 4.7 acres of a 6.24-acre parcel on Ulu Pono Farms, located at 892 Pulehuiki Road in Kula, just down the road from Hashimoto persimmon farm.
KULA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mil#The Maui News#Nfhs
Maui News

South Side boxers excited to end long layoff, compete in Arizona

KIHEI — The South Side Boxing Club has not been competing — much less taken a trip to the Mainland — in more than two years. However, a group of nine SSBC fighters, veteran coach Nante Manangan and support staff departed Wednesday for Mesa, Ariz., to participate in the 45th annual Gene Lewis Boxing Tournament that runs Friday through Sunday.
ARIZONA STATE
Maui News

Cantere, Volner pick up third wins of season

Seabury Hall’s Kaylee Volner and Maui High’s Kaimana Cantere each won their third race of the Maui Interscholastic League cross country season Saturday, leading their teams to victory at Lahainaluna High School. Volner ran a time of 20 minutes, 13.7 seconds to place first in the girls 5-kilometer race, while...
KIHEI, HI
Maui News

Maui’s Nguyen goes for second belt at BKFC 22

At 39 years old, with a 23-3 professional boxing record and a 135-pound title already on his resume, Dat Nguyen is taking a big step up on Friday night in Miami at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 22. Nguyen, a 2001 Baldwin High School graduate, will face Luis Palomino, 41, for...
COMBAT SPORTS
Maui News

COVID-19 at a glance

• State Department of Health on Friday reported 124 new confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 67 cases on Oahu, 22 in Hawaii, 11 on Maui, 10 on Kauai, one on Molokai and 13 residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 84,814 confirmed and probable cases statewide,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Oahu
NewsBreak
Sports
Maui News

Valley Isle Scoreboard

High scorers–Wailea: Sebastian Peterson 12; Upcountry: Kobe Van-Buren 6; Maui Lani: Dylan Kuia 12; Kahului: Aizeh Otterson 7. High scorers–Wailuku: Nobu Shing 12; St. Anthony: Carson Hollifield 18; Kula: Ronan Edwards 19, Sands Dougherty 12; Lahaina: Flynn Williams 12. Wednesday’s Results. Wailea boys 40, Kahului boys 26. Lahaina boys 46,...
WAILUKU, HI
Maui News

Union plans Nov. 22 strike against Kaiser

The union representing nearly 2,000 health care professionals across Hawaii, including 212 Kaiser workers on Maui, said it plans to strike against the health care giant beginning Nov. 22 amid disputes over wages and short-staffing at clinics. Unite Here Local 5 said the strike will impact 20 Kaiser Permanente facilities...
WAILUKU, HI
Maui News

Local Briefs

Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate will host a tasting event at its Lahaina chocolate factory to benefit Theatre Theatre Maui at 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $35 per person. Maui Ku’ia Estate Chocolate founder Gunars Valkirs will lead the chocolate tasting, which will feature nine selected flavors. Theatre Theatre Maui will provide refreshments and beverages.
LAHAINA, HI
Maui News

COVID-19 at a Glance

• State Department of Health on Sunday reported 134 new confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 59 cases on Oahu, 26 in Hawaii, 11 on Maui, 27 on Kauai, and 11 residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 85,045 confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 58,284 on...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Maui News

COVID-19 at a Glance

• State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 142 new confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 69 cases on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, 17 on Kauai, 13 on Maui, one on Lanai and 14 Hawaii residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 85,360 confirmed and probable...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy