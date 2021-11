As the world’s leaders descend on Glasgow, Scotland to champion climate solutions during Cop26 this week, the sports industry is gathering for a shadow summit of its own. Cop, or ‘conference of the parties’, is an annual meeting of national governments aimed at developing and coordinating a global climate response. The first Cop was held in Berlin in 1995, and over the years, we’ve seen major milestones on the path to a safer planet including the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. Still, progress is happening at a glacial pace.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO