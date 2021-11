ALTMAR – The village of Deferiet and the Martinsburg Historical Society received the first two Tug Hill Community Recognition Awards at the NYS Tug Hill Commission’s annual dinner last week at the Tailwater Lodge in Altmar. With approximately 80 people in attendance, commission chairman Jan Bogdanowicz and executive director Katie Malinowski presented plaques to the village of Deferiet for their playground rebuild, and to the Martinsburg Historical Society for the restoration of abandoned cemeteries in the town of Martinsburg.

