Stunning Photography Book Highlights the Haunting Beauty of Forgotten Places

Cover for "Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory" by Poet, Jeffery Thomson. By Courtesy of Alice James Books. Imagine a museum containing a carbonite statue of Han Solo, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, and a Costa Rican beach. This is the museum that Jeffery Thomson curates in his upcoming poetry collection, titled “Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory” after a small gallery located in Rome of the same name. Mirroring the experience of a physical museum, each poem is dedicated to a piece of art, though he defines “art” loosely — and often finds it in unexpected places. Aptly titled, “purgatory” indicates the subtle theme of half-death that permeates his work, as each piece of art has “died” in some sense. Throughout the collection, Thomson pulls each piece of art out of death and into purgatory, where they can be reimagined, revived, and reconsidered.

