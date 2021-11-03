CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stunning Photography Book Highlights the Haunting Beauty of Forgotten Places

By Arnesia Young
mymodernmet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhotographer Roman Robroek is best known for his enchanting images showcasing the decaying beauty of abandoned places. Drawn to urban landscapes that were once centers of life but are now left to erode and crumble, he travels the world searching for unique settings to capture. For Robroek, “the forgotten holds a...

mymodernmet.com

KESQ

A decades-long photography series about girlhood takes a tragic turn

In black-and-white photographs, the relationships of several teenage girls unfold through after-school hangouts, late-night parties and prom photos in mid-1980s New York. They are Blake and Leslie, two Jens, Zoe and Molly, applying makeup in mirrors, deep in conversation on the subway and shielding their cigarettes from the wind. Fast forward and they have partners and children, the women weaving in and out of each other’s lives like a tangled braid.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Coast News

Cardiff 101 to release photography book on iconic Cardiff Kook

ENCINITAS — Since 2007, the bronze Magical Carpet Ride sculpture, known locally as the Cardiff Kook, has been a canvas for local artists, activists and families looking for a way to celebrate a special occasion or protest a cause. Over the years, the surfer has been swallowed by an enormous...
ENCINITAS, CA
Third Coast Review

Preview: Beautiful Book of Travels Is Full of Potential

Book of Travels is described by developer Might and Delight as a “tiny multiplayer online RPG.” That means there is an emphasis on the lone—or single player—experience in a world with potential, but sparse, interaction with other players. It’s not exactly a completely unique concept, but coupled with Book of Travel’s beautiful hand painted aesthetic and 2.5D side-scrolling gameplay, it promises to be something unique—and it’s already incredibly intriguing.
VIDEO GAMES
New Scientist

Stunning birds shown off to glorious effect in new photography book

MAJESTIC and intricate, these stunning images showcasing the diversity of birdlife are taken from Birds, a photography book by Tim Flach. A toco toucan (Ramphastos toco) displays its distinctive bright bill in the above image. The largest and best-known of the toucans, this species is found in tropical forests, savannahs and shrubland in parts of South America. Its large-but-light bill, which can reach up to 19 centimetres in length, is adapted for grabbing a variety of food, including fruit and insects.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Popular Mechanics

These Incredible Photos Show the Beauty of Abandoned Places

It's always interesting to see how some structures are completely forgotten with time. The buildings stand as a mere decaying representation of what once was. From mansions and asylums to churches and cities, check out these 36 hauntingly beautiful images of abandoned buildings.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures

Seoul-based artist Lee Sangsoo proves that you don't need to be true-to-life to create striking works of art. Instead, he masterfully bends, twists, and coils strips of spray-painted metal to capture the essence of different kinds of animals in minimalistic, abstract sculptures. While Sangsoo's style may be simple, his portfolio...
VISUAL ART
Polygon

Revisit Tecmo’s long-forgotten Rygar in a 154-page fan book

We’re spoiled for great retro game books these days, yet those often fall into two groups. On one side, you have comprehensive catalogs, typically broken down by console or publisher. On the other, anything tied to a big franchise. Every now and then, you stumble onto something so narrow and obscure that there’s no financial reason for it to exist — just a writer who loves a subject so much they can’t help themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

These stunning images showcase the earth’s fragile beauty

The issue of climate change has been in the news more and more these days, maybe even more this week as leaders from around the world attended the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, a.k.a. COP26. Photographer David Doubilet’s new book “Two Worlds: Above and Below the Sea,” a career-spanning...
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Evocative Clay Paintings of Whale Flukes Represent Artist’s Love for the Environment [Interview]

French artist Juliette Dumas produces work that is deeply embedded in concern for our environment. Using mixed media, she creates powerful art that projects strength and hope for the future. In particular, her Whale Fluke series was a turning point for her and started her shift toward looking for the positive in what can sometimes seem like a hopeless situation.
VISUAL ART
JSTOR Daily

The History of Postmortem Photography

What does it mean to remember? For some, remembrance means capturing an image, documenting not just a life, but a death. In the nineteenth century, photographers were often called upon to do postmortem photography, capturing the stillness of the final moment. As Victorian-literature scholar Nancy M. West writes, “people were...
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Circling the Zoetrope, a Victorian Animation Toy That Helped Shape the Future of Cinema

Animation has a long and rich history that's full of many innovative methods for depicting the illusion of motion. Well before the advent of motion pictures, optical toys and handmade devices were used to entertain people during the 19th century. These inventions didn’t project images on a screen. Instead, they allowed a person to view the show one at a time. The zoetrope is one of these animation devices, and its mesmerizing visual effects are still used today.
ENTERTAINMENT
themtnear.com

Bodhi Studio: organic and beautiful wedding photography

A one-woman operation, the Bodhi Studio offers beautiful and natural wedding photography. Susan Sandusky’s photographic work provides her the ability to pour her heart and soul into every photo she captures. “I… have an unnatural ability to grab moments right when they should be,” said Sandusky. “It’s all about intuition...
NEDERLAND, CO
mymodernmet.com

Artist Slices Single Sheets of Paper To Reveal Fabulous Flora and Fauna

Paper is an incredibly delicate medium, but British artist Pippa Dyrlaga isn’t fazed by potential rips and tears. She uses a precision knife (and plenty of patience) to carefully hand-cut intricate, nature-inspired designs from single sheets of paper. Dyrlaga grew up in Yorkshire, England, where she lived on a canal...
VISUAL ART
dma.org

Highlights of “Pursuit of Beauty”

Museum exhibitions serve different purposes. Some do heavy lifting in the field of new scholarship about unknown or understudied artists or cultures. Others may capitalize on strengths in the museum’s collection and, thereby, present a richer, contextual understanding of an artistic movement. And yet others present to our visitors works by artists that address gaps in our own permanent collection—a role beautifully fulfilled by the present exhibition, Pursuit of Beauty: The May Family Collection. I would like to focus on a few works and what—besides their apparent beauty—makes them special to me.
DALLAS, TX
12tomatoes.com

Architect Creates Hauntingly Beautiful Halloween Sculpture That’s Larger Than Life

When this TikTok user decided to show off the sculpture that their father made for Halloween, she never could have expected the response that she would end up getting. It was a jaw dropping moment for many and now we get to pass it along to our readers. Now that spooky season is here, it is the perfect time to show off all of the awesome stuff that we have come across on the popular app.
HOME & GARDEN
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Quiet Beauty

By Ted Grussing … there is beauty, depth and life in abundance within the folds of flowers whether domestic or wild and I have one of each tonight. The Morning Glory above is among my favorites because in the right lighting conditions there seems to be an inner glow that is not connected to outside [...] The post Today’s Photo from Ted Grussing Photography: Quiet Beauty appeared first on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Winners of the Weather Photographer of the Year Contest Celebrate the Beauty of Nature

With nearly 9,000 photographs to choose from, the judges of the annual Weather Photographer of the Year competition had the difficult task of naming a winner. But in the end, it was a stunning photo of a foggy autumn morning in Italy that stole the show. Giulio Montoni‘s Morning Fog earned him the title of Weather Photographer of the Year in the contest organized by the Royal Meteorological Society in association with AccuWeather.
PHOTOGRAPHY
mymodernmet.com

Artist Benjamin Shine on His Unexpected Collaboration With Tulle [Podcast]

Textile artist Benjamin Shine uses swathes of tulle to fabricate flowing three-dimensional portraits of unnamed figures, often suggesting ideas of energy and impermanence. A true master of his material, Shine’s work has been recognized and exhibited globally, with his clients and collaborations including The Met, Vogue, and many others. This...
DESIGN
Harvard Crimson

‘Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory’ Review: Jeffery Thomson Brings Dead Art to Life

Cover for "Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory" by Poet, Jeffery Thomson. By Courtesy of Alice James Books. Imagine a museum containing a carbonite statue of Han Solo, the Notre-Dame Cathedral, and a Costa Rican beach. This is the museum that Jeffery Thomson curates in his upcoming poetry collection, titled “Museum of Objects Burned by the Souls in Purgatory” after a small gallery located in Rome of the same name. Mirroring the experience of a physical museum, each poem is dedicated to a piece of art, though he defines “art” loosely — and often finds it in unexpected places. Aptly titled, “purgatory” indicates the subtle theme of half-death that permeates his work, as each piece of art has “died” in some sense. Throughout the collection, Thomson pulls each piece of art out of death and into purgatory, where they can be reimagined, revived, and reconsidered.
MUSEUMS
Literary Hub

Who will buy the extremely rare concept art book for Jorodowsky’s unproduced

Now we have Villaneuve’s Dune, and we have Lynch’s Dune, but both are very different from the Dune we could have had if movie studios found some extra money to play with in the 1970s. Director Alejandro Jodorowsky began to adapt Dune in 1974 and spent two and a half years in development before the project was ended due to lack of funding. (It’s not his fault, but Salvador Dalí was going to receive $100,000 per hour to play The Emperor, as he wanted to be the highest-paid actor in history. They worked it out so he would only appear onscreen for 3 to 5 minutes—but the point is, this was not a project of economy.)
BOOKS & LITERATURE

