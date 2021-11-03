CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross-HLA targeting of intracellular oncoproteins with peptide-centric CARs

By Mark Yarmarkovich
Cover picture for the articleThe majority of oncogenic drivers are intracellular proteins, thus constraining their immunotherapeutic targeting to mutated peptides (neoantigens) presented by individual human leukocyte antigen (HLA) allotypes1. However, most cancers have a modest mutational burden that is insufficient to generate responses using neoantigen-based therapies2,3. Neuroblastoma is a paediatric cancer that harbours few mutations...

Genetic Engineering News

New Class of “Peptide-Centric” CAR-T Cells Eradicates Tumors in Mice

In what they claim is a breakthrough for the treatment of aggressive solid cancers, researchers at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a novel approach to targeting proteins inside cancer cells that are essential for tumor growth and survival, but which have historically been impossible to reach. By harnessing large data sets and advanced computational approaches, the researchers identified peptides presented on the surface of tumor cells that can be targeted with “peptide-centric” chimeric antigen receptors (PC-CARs)—a new class of engineered T cells—to stimulate an immune response that eradicates tumors. Tests showed that a neuroblastoma peptide-targeting PC-CAR completely and selectively eliminated neuroblastoma tumors in mice.
A high-throughput pipeline for design and selection of peptides targeting the SARS-Cov-2 Spike protein

Rapid design, screening, and characterization of biorecognition elements (BREs) is essential for the development of diagnostic tests and antiviral therapeutics needed to combat the spread of viruses such as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). To address this need, we developed a high-throughput pipeline combining in silico design of a peptide library specific for SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein and microarray screening to identify binding sequences. Our optimized microarray platform allowed the simultaneous screening of"‰~"‰2.5Â k peptides and rapid identification of binding sequences resulting in selection of four peptides with nanomolar affinity to the SARS-CoV-2 S protein. Finally, we demonstrated the successful integration of one of the top peptides into an electrochemical sensor with a clinically relevant limit of detection for S protein in spiked saliva. Our results demonstrate the utility of this novel pipeline for the selection of peptide BREs in response to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, and the broader application of such a platform in response to future viral threats.
Mining for encrypted peptide antibiotics in the human proteome

The emergence of drug-resistant bacteria calls for the discovery of new antibiotics. Yet, for decades, traditional discovery strategies have not yielded new classes of antimicrobial. Here, by mining the human proteome via an algorithm that relies on the sequence length, net charge, average hydrophobicity and other physicochemical properties of antimicrobial peptides, we report the identification of 2,603 encrypted peptide antibiotics that are encoded in proteins with biological function unrelated to the immune system. We show that the encrypted peptides kill pathogenic bacteria by targeting their membrane, modulate gut and skin commensals, do not readily select for bacterial resistance, and possess anti-infective activity in skin abscess and thigh infection mouse models. We also show, in vitro and in the two mouse models of infection, that encrypted antibiotic peptides from the same biogeographical area display synergistic antimicrobial activity. Our algorithmic strategy allows for the rapid mining of proteomic data and opens up new routes for the discovery of candidate antibiotics.
A structured exercise to relieve musculoskeletal pain caused by face-down posture after retinal surgery: a randomized controlled trial

Face-down posture after vitrectomy physically burdens patients. Despite being of significant concern for patients, the intraoperative pain and discomfort has not been of great interest to retinal surgeons or researchers. This randomized controlled trial evaluated the effect of a 3-day novel structured exercise on reducing musculoskeletal pain from the face-down posture in 61 participants (31 in the exercise group) who underwent vitrectomy. Among the subjects, the median age was 62Â years, 42 were female, 42 had macular holes, and 19 had retinal detachments. Participants in the exercise group received initial education on the exercise and performed three daily active exercise sessions. After the sessions, the exercise group had median numeric pain scores of 2, 1, and 1 at the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively, while the control group had corresponding scores of 5, 3, and 4, respectively. The exercise group reported significantly lower pain scores (P"‰="‰.003, .039, and .006 for the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively). Application of the structured exercise would alleviate the patients' position-induced postoperative physical burden, by reducing pain and discomfort.
A new class of CAR T cells targets previously untargetable cancer drivers

In a major step forward for the treatment of aggressive solid cancers, researchers from Penn’s Perelman School of Medicine and the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have developed a novel cancer therapy that targets proteins inside cancer cells that are essential for tumor growth and survival but have been historically impossible to reach. Using the power of large data sets and advanced computational approaches, the researchers were able to identify peptides that are presented on the surface of tumor cells and can be targeted with “peptide-centric” chimeric antigen receptors (PC-CARs), a new class of engineered T cells, stimulating an immune response that eradicates tumors.
CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
No difference in mid-term outcome after superior vs. anteroinferior plate position for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures

To compare outcomes, complications, revisions, and rates of implant removal of superior compared to anteroinferior plating in displaced midshaft clavicle fractures at mid-term follow-up. We retrospectively reviewed 79 patients who underwent operative treatment for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures (Group A: 28 patients with superior plating; Group B: 51 patients with anteroinferior plating) that were at least 2Â years postoperatively. Adjusted Constant Score (aCS), Visual Analog Scale (VAS), and Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand (QuickDASH) score were compared. Bone union, implant removal, complications and revision surgeries were assessed. Group A had a significantly higher aCS compared to group B (90, IQR: 85.0"“91.0 vs. 91, IQR: 90.0"“93.0; P"‰="‰0.037). No significant differences between groups were seen in VAS (P"‰="‰0.283) and QuickDASH (P"‰="‰0.384). Bone union was achieved in 76 patients (96.2%) with no significant differences between groups (Group A: 96.4% vs. Group B: 96.1%; P"‰>"‰0.999). There were no significant differences in implant removal rates (Group A: 60.7% vs. Group B: 66.7%; P"‰="‰0.630), complications (Group A: 46.4% vs. Group B: 31.4%; P"‰="‰0.226) and revisions (Group A: 25% vs. Group B: 9.8%; P"‰="‰0.102). Superior and anteroinferior plating result in high bone union rates and good clinical outcomes with similar rates of plate removal.
Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and adipocytes from patients with or without lipedema.
Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
(R,S)-ketamine and (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine differentially affect memory as a function of dosing frequency

A single subanesthetic infusion of ketamine can rapidly alleviate symptoms of treatment-resistant major depression. Since repeated administration is required to sustain symptom remission, it is important to characterize the potential untoward effects of prolonged ketamine exposure. While studies suggest that ketamine can alter cognitive function, it is unclear to what extent these effects are modulated by the frequency or chronicity of treatment. To test this, male and female adolescent (postnatal day [PD] 35) and adult (PD 60) BALB/c mice were treated for four consecutive weeks, either daily or thrice-weekly, with (R,S)-ketamine (30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal) or its biologically active metabolite, (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK; 30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal). Following drug cessation, memory performance was assessed in three operationally distinct tasks: (1) novel object recognition to assess explicit memory, (2) Y-maze to assess working memory, and (3) passive avoidance to assess implicit memory. While drug exposure did not influence working memory performance, thrice-weekly ketamine and daily (2R,6R)-HNK led to explicit memory impairment in novel object recognition independent of sex or age of exposure. Daily (2R,6R)-HNK impaired implicit memory in the passive-avoidance task whereas thrice-weekly (2R,6R)-HNK tended to improve it. These differential effects on explicit and implicit memory possibly reflect the unique mechanisms by which ketamine and (2R,6R)-HNK alter the functional integrity of neural circuits that subserve these distinct cognitive domains, a topic of clinical and mechanistic relevance to their antidepressant actions. Our findings also provide additional support for the importance of dosing frequency in establishing the cognitive effects of repeated ketamine exposure.
A selectable all-in-one CRISPR prime editing piggyBac transposon allows for highly efficient gene editing in human cell lines

CRISPR prime-editors are emergent tools for genome editing and offer a versatile alternative approach to HDR-based genome engineering or DNA base-editors. However, sufficient prime-editor expression levels and availability of optimized transfection protocols may affect editing efficiencies, especially in hard-to-transfect cells like hiPSC. Here, we show that piggyBac prime-editing (PB-PE) allows for sustained expression of prime-editors. We demonstrate proof-of-concept for PB-PE in a newly designed lentiviral traffic light reporter, which allows for estimation of gene correction and defective editing resulting in indels, based on expression of two different fluorophores. PB-PE can prime-edit more than 50% of hiPSC cells after antibiotic selection. We also show that improper design of pegRNA cannot simply be overcome by extended expression, but PB-PE allows for estimation of effectiveness of selected pegRNAs after few days of cultivation time. Finally, we implemented PB-PE for efficient editing of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis-associated mutation in the SOD1-gene of patient-derived hiPSC. Progress of genome editing can be monitored by Sanger-sequencing, whereas PB-PE vectors can be removed after editing and excised cells can be enriched by fialuridine selection. Together, we present an efficient prime-editing toolbox, which can be robustly used in a variety of cell lines even when non-optimized transfection-protocols are applied.
Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
An integrative proteomics method identifies a regulator of translation during stem cell maintenance and differentiation

Detailed characterization of cell type transitions is essential for cell biology in general and particularly for the development of stem cell-based therapies in regenerative medicine. To systematically study such transitions, we introduce a method that simultaneously measures protein expression and thermal stability changes in cells and provide the web-based visualization tool ProteoTracker. We apply our method to study differences between human pluripotent stem cells and several cell types including their parental cell line and differentiated progeny. We detect alterations of protein properties in numerous cellular pathways and components including ribosome biogenesis and demonstrate that modulation of ribosome maturation through SBDS protein can be helpful for manipulating cell stemness in vitro. Using our integrative proteomics approach and the web-based tool, we uncover a molecular basis for the uncoupling of robust transcription from parsimonious translation in stem cells and propose a method for maintaining pluripotency in vitro.
Cromolyn platform suppresses fibrosis and inflammation, promotes microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth

Neurodegenerative diseases are characterized by chronic neuroinflammation and may perpetuate ongoing fibrotic reactions within the central nervous system. Unfortunately, there is no therapeutic available that treats neurodegenerative inflammation and its sequelae. Here we utilize cromolyn, a mast cell inhibitor with anti-inflammatory capabilities, and its fluorinated analogue F-cromolyn to study fibrosis-related protein regulation and secretion downstream of neuroinflammation and their ability to promote microglial phagocytosis and neurite outgrowth. In this report, RNA-seq analysis shows that administration of the pro-inflammatory cytokine TNF-Î± to HMC3 human microglia results in a robust upregulation of fibrosis-associated genes. Subsequent treatment with cromolyn and F-cromolyn resulted in reduced secretion of collagen XVIII, fibronectin, and tenascin-c. Additionally, we show that cromolyn and F-cromolyn reduce pro-inflammatory proteins PLP1, PELP1, HSP90, IL-2, GRO-Î±, Eotaxin, and VEGF-Î‘, while promoting secretion of anti-inflammatory IL-4 in HMC3 microglia. Furthermore, cromolyn and F-cromolyn augment neurite outgrowth in PC12 neuronal cells in concert with nerve growth factor. Treatment also differentially altered secretion of neurogenesis-related proteins TTL, PROX1, Rab35, and CSDE1 in HMC3 microglia. Finally, iPSC-derived human microglia more readily phagocytose AÎ²42 with cromolyn and F-cromolyn relative to controls. We propose the cromolyn platform targets multiple proteins upstream of PI3K/Akt/mTOR, NF-ÎºB, and GSK-3Î² signaling pathways to affect cytokine, chemokine, and fibrosis-related protein expression.
Ionizing irradiation-induced Fgr in senescent cells mediates fibrosis

The role of cellular senescence in radiation-induced pulmonary fibrosis (RIPF) and the underlying mechanisms are unknown. We isolated radiation-induced senescent tdTOMp16 positive mesenchymal stem cells, established their absence of cell division, then measured levels of irradiation-induced expression of biomarkers of senescence by RNA-seq analysis. We identified a Log2 6.17-fold upregulation of tyrosine kinase Fgr, which was a potent inducer of biomarkers of fibrosis in target cells in non-contact co-cultures. Inhibition of Fgr by shRNA knockdown did not block radiation-induced senescence in vitro; however, both shRNA knockdown, or addition of a specific small-molecule inhibitor of Fgr, TL02-59, abrogated senescent cell induction of profibrotic genes in transwell-separated target cells. Single-cell RNA-seq (scRNAseq) analysis of mouse lungs at day 150 after 20"‰Gy thoracic irradiation revealed upregulation of Fgr in senescent neutrophils, and macrophages before detection of lung fibrosis. Thus, upregulated Fgr in radiation-induced senescent cells mediates RIPF and is a potential therapeutic target for the prevention of this radiation late effect.
The development of microfabricated solenoids with magnetic cores for micromagnetic neural stimulation

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 91 (2021) Cite this article. Electrical stimulation via invasive microelectrodes is commonly used to treat a wide range of neurological and psychiatric conditions. Despite its remarkable success, the stimulation performance is not sustainable since the electrodes become encapsulated by gliosis due to foreign body reactions. Magnetic stimulation overcomes these limitations by eliminating the need for a metal-electrode contact. Here, we demonstrate a novel microfabricated solenoid inductor (80"‰Âµm"‰Ã—"‰40"‰Âµm) with a magnetic core that can activate neuronal tissue. The characterization and proof-of-concept of the device raise the possibility that micromagnetic stimulation solenoids that are small enough to be implanted within the brain may prove to be an effective alternative to existing electrode-based stimulation devices for chronic neural interfacing applications.
Prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis in 3299 black patients

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).
The epicardial delivery of cardiosphere derived cells or their extracellular vesicles is safe but of limited value in experimental infarction

The epicardial administration of therapeutics via the pericardial sac offers an attractive route, since it is minimally invasive and carries no risks of coronary embolization. The aim of this study was to assess viability, safety and effectiveness of cardiosphere-derived cells (CDCs), their extracellular vesicles (EVs) or placebo administered via a mini-thoracotomy 72Â h after experimental infarction in swine. The epicardial administration was completed successfully in all cases in a surgery time (knife-to-skin) below 30Â min. No significant differences between groups were found in cardiac function parameters evaluated using magnetic resonance imaging before therapy and at the end of the study, despite a trend towards improved function in CDC-treated animals. Moreover, infarct size at 10Â weeks was smaller in treated animals, albeit not significantly. Arrhythmia inducibility did not differ between groups. Pathological examination showed no differences, nor were there any pericardial adhesions evidenced in any case 10Â weeks after surgery. These results show that the epicardial delivery of CDCs or their EVs is safe and technically easy 3Â days after experimental myocardial infarction in swine, but it does not appear to have any beneficial effect on cardiac function. Our results do not support clinical translation of these therapies as implemented in this work.
The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
