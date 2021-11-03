Battle of the scholars

Toombs County Middle School would like like to congratulate the five students who have been identified as REACH Scholars for this school year. On Wednesday, November 3rd, these students had their signing ceremony with their parents and other family members in attendance. Dr. Renee Garbutt, Principal, and Karen Braddy, Counselor, led the students and parents in the contract signing. Students and parents agree that for the remainder of the student's 8th grade and high school years the following requirements will be met: student will maintain a 2.5 GPA throughout high school, meet regularly with assigned mentors and a graduation coach, and maintain good attendance and behavior. At the end of their high school years, these students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship to use at any University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia or eligible private post-secondary institution. For more information on the REACH program visit www.georgiareach.org.
