Battle of the scholars

By Stephanie Robledo
 9 days ago

It’s the battle of the scholars, as The Redwine Honors Program and the Priddy Scholars compete in a variety of competitions. This began with Joshua Ysasi, coordinator of Priddy Scholars, who noticed that both scholar programs have never worked with each other. “The summer when I was planning [the...

Ironton Tribune

OU to have virtual event with Native American scholar

ATHENS — The Ohio University Division of Diversity and Inclusion will host a special virtual event with Native American scholar Dr. Anton Treuer on Nov. 2, in celebration of American Indian Heritage Month. Treuer is professor of Ojibwe at Bemidji State University and author of 19 books. He has a...
AMERICAS
hellowoodlands.com

Woodlands Christian Seniors earn National Scholar Recognition

Three students from The Woodlands Christian Academy have been named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. David Garcia, Illiana McIntyre and Dominic Spahr placed among the top 50,000 scorers of more than 1.5 million students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).
THE WOODLANDS, TX
msu.edu

Zipkin receives Fulbright Senior Scholar Fellowship

In November 2018, biology graduate students packed a classroom at Tel Aviv University to learn advanced statistical methods from an American expert in the field. MSU quantitative ecologist Elise Zipkin led the session emphasizing how important those methods are to the students’ own research. On the back of that successful...
COLLEGES
WTVQ

Powell County Eagle Scholars visit MSU

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ/MSU Public Relations) – Eagle Scholar students from Powell County High School visited Morehead State University’s campus, Wednesday, Oct. 27. They had a tour of campus and met with MSU admissions staff and students. More than 50 high schools and area technology centers offered MSU Eagle Scholars classes...
MOREHEAD, KY
mylvtv.com

Scholar Athletes: Sierra Vista High School

White-letter (4-year varsity athlete) Lauren Randall has shown growth over the last 4 years on the court and as a person through her leadership and self-sacrifice. She is involved with her community in the church and providing helpful services to friends and family when needed. She is beyond being creative and supportive of teammates no matter the circumstances. She also brings light and positive energy to the court winning or losing and comes to practice every day ready to get better. Thus far in the season, Lauren, the libero/defensive specialist has amassed 147 digs and 19 serving aces, with 156 serve receives. She is always up for anything, and tries her best all the time on the court, bench, and in the classroom.
EDUCATION
dsu.edu

Two students chosen as scholars at national conference

Annabelle Klosterman and Alexis Kulm have another honor to add to their lengthy résumés. These two Dakota State University students have been chosen as security scholars for the upcoming national RSA Conference. The conference will take place in February 2022, in-person in San Francisco, and digitally. The two were nominated...
MADISON, SD
nolangroupmedia.com

2022 Rogers Scholars application Now Open

The Center for Rural Development is issuing a call for applications for the 2022 Rogers Scholars program, which was opened on November 1st. Rogers Scholars Center’s flagship youth program is open to rising high school juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky who are seeking to build their skills in leadership, career exploration, entrepreneurship, technology, and community service. The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people throughout the region. Students apply during their sophomore year.
ROGERS, KY
mainstreet-nashville.com

Father Ryan launches Hayes Scholars Program

Father Ryan announced last week the introduction of the Hayes Scholars Program, created for incoming students to promote personal integrity, intellectual curiosity, an unyielding pursuit of excellence and a kind and generous spirit. Named in honor of Father Ryan’s late Academic Dean Sara Hayes, Hayes Scholars will receive access to...
EDUCATION
The Owensboro Times

71 DCPS students earn AP Scholar honors

The Daviess County Public Schools district announced that 71 students have been recognized by the College Board for their exceptional achievements on the college-level AP exams. Students take AP Exams in May after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement, based...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
EL Scholar of the Month for September

Jetta Fitch has been selected as Scholar of the Month for September at East Liverpool High School. Jetta is the daughter of Nicole and Terry Fitch. Jetta ranks fourth in her class with a 3.918 cumulative GPA, taking College Credit Plus courses, earning over 38 college credits, along with an advanced course schedule at East Liverpool High School. Jetta will be graduating with an Academic Honors Diploma.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
hws.edu

HWS Honored as Leading Gilman Scholar Producer

The Gilman International Scholar program, facilitated by the U.S. State Department, recognized HWS among the top producing institutions of the past 20 years. This month, Hobart and William Smith were recognized as a “Small Institution, 20-year Gilman Top Producer.” During the past two decades, dozens of HWS students have earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship. Administered by the U.S. Department of State, the highly competitive national grant program provides up to $5,000 for students to study or intern abroad. Most recently in 2019, five HWS were named Gilman Scholars.
GENEVA, NY
norwich.edu

Students to Scholars Symposium celebrates learning

Cross-disciplinary group of students, faculty to convene during two-day conference. Interested in climate change and floods? How about bilingual education or preserving Cajun language? Maybe first-degree murder exonerations excite you. Undergraduate researchers will explore all of these topics during the annual Students to Scholars Symposium. The decennial symposium, running Thursday...
EDUCATION
stthom.edu

Mendenhall Scholars Get a Head Start

Each summer, a select group of incoming freshmen students have the opportunity to jump-start their college careers as Mendenhall Scholars. The five-week Mendenhall Summer Institute, founded by UST Life Director Trini Mendenhall, introduces a small group of students, many of whom are first-generation college students, to the UST campus, helping them adjust to college life and meet other members of their class well before the first day of school. Additionally, these young men and women form relationships with peer mentors and faculty, and earn early credits in Math and English.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

CITGO Distinguished Scholars:Gabriela Rodriguez

MEET THE DISTINGUISHED SCHOLARS IN THE ATHLETICS CATEGORY!. ACHIEVEMENTS: Gabriela is a Varsity Runner in Cross Country and is Founder and Team Captain of her high school Track and Field program. In addition to being a star athlete, she is involved in several extra-curricular clubs and is Editor-In-Chief of Upstream News, where she manages a team that informs her high school student body and community.
HOUSTON, TX
UV Cavalier Daily

Student Council changes bylaws, voices support for Howard University Blackburn protest

Student Council introduced FR21-16, a resolution to support the Blackburn Takeover at Howard University and FR21-17, a proposal for a modest tuition increase to provide health insurance loan relief to low-income students at the University at Tuesday’s general body meeting. The former resolution was passed and the latter was tabled.
ADVOCACY
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Toombs County Middle School Announces REACH Scholars

Toombs County Middle School would like like to congratulate the five students who have been identified as REACH Scholars for this school year. On Wednesday, November 3rd, these students had their signing ceremony with their parents and other family members in attendance. Dr. Renee Garbutt, Principal, and Karen Braddy, Counselor, led the students and parents in the contract signing. Students and parents agree that for the remainder of the student's 8th grade and high school years the following requirements will be met: student will maintain a 2.5 GPA throughout high school, meet regularly with assigned mentors and a graduation coach, and maintain good attendance and behavior. At the end of their high school years, these students will be awarded a $10,000 scholarship to use at any University System of Georgia, Technical College System of Georgia or eligible private post-secondary institution. For more information on the REACH program visit www.georgiareach.org.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA

