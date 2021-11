Splitgate has just received a major update, which fits the release cadence from 1047 Games so far. One update a month sounds about right, at least so far. This latest update adds a Splitgate custom game mode, which will allow players far more control over how they play the game. Before, players could only create their own game modes and play with friends. Now players can change their own team traits. This means that for example, "Team A could have supercharged health but be unable to use portals and Team B could have far less health but they have use of portals and heavier weaponry." Pretty cool, eh?

