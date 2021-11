A key theme at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow is how—and when—wealthy nations will deliver on their promise to mobilize public and private finance to help developing countries reduce their own emissions and adapt to the worsening impacts of climate change. Amidst concerns about missed targets and announcements of new pledges, it’s important to remember that the true measure of success or failure will be whether climate finance pledges are translated into actual projects. As NRDC’s President, Manish Bapna, noted during a COP26 event co-hosted by NRDC: “In five years the metric won’t be how much money signs up for private or public finance, but what are the projects being funded and what is the impact of those projects, and in that context the role of green banks and the role of local development finance institutions plays an absolutely critical role.”

