Tom Dubin is the chair of the Wilton Democratic Town Committee. The funny thing this year is that it can be hard to tell the difference between the parties’ campaigns. Both support fiscal responsibility, great schools, increased amenities, a vibrant downtown, and control over local matters. Both propose candidates with kids in our schools, and all candidates are our neighbors. But dig a bit and the quality of the Democratic candidates is clear. Dig further and concerns about several Republican candidates may also be apparent. All politics are local, and this year’s choices may affect the character of the Wilton we love.

WILTON, CT ・ 15 DAYS AGO