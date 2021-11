“Like that old commercial, life comes at you fast. It comes at you fast in different ways that you don’t expect, so be flexible. The blizzard of ’93, no one saw that coming. We got a little bit more than what we expected. At that time, I was living in Southside in an apartment. We got snowed in for the weekend, so we had to be flexible and work together, the tenants in the building. That was one of those instances that came out of nowhere and we just had to make it happen. That taught me a lesson: stay kind of prepared.” – Jerome Muhammad of Birmingham.

