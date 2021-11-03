One Hospitalized in Lakeville Crash

For anyone who didn't have the opportunity to grow up in Westport, I'll be the first to tell you that it moves a little slower than its neighboring towns and cities. Some call it "cow country," and that needs no explanation, since it is a right-to-farm community that at one point had more dairy farms than anywhere else in the state. Westport is home to some of the wisest people and a destination for traveling summer bird tourists, better known as "skukes."

