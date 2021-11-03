CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MA

One Hospitalized in Lakeville Crash

By Kate Robinson
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LAKEVILLE — A major crash on Route 44 in Lakeville last night involving a car and a tractor-trailer truck saw the car driver rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Lakeville Fire Department...

IN THIS ARTICLE
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

