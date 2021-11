What started as a shouting match turned deadly in Pasco in October when a suspect fired a gun into the other vehicle. Back on October 9th late in the evening, at the Metro Mart at Lewis and 10th, two vehicles were getting gas when the occupants began to yell at each other. A car was refilling when this SUV pictured pulled up. A verbal disagreement began, then the suspect allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots into the car.

PASCO, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO