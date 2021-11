On Wednesday, Miami Dolphins general manager, Chris Grier, spoke with the media for the first time this year and it could have gone better. It is a bit surprising to see Grier speak to the media in mid-season. Mostly his time in front of the media is reserved for outside the season but the trade deadline just passed and of course, Deshaun Watson remains with the Texans. Did the Dolphins flirt with Watson? Of course they did and Grier confirmed it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO