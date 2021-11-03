CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate Democrats reach agreement to lower prescription drug prices

Senate Democrats say they have reached an agreement

Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
AOL Corp

New poll shows Americans who trust conservative media outlets more likely to believe COVID-19 misinformation

A new poll has found that Americans who consume more right-wing media are far more likely to believe misinformation about COVID-19 and the vaccine against it. In a survey released Monday by the Kaiser Family Foundation, respondents were asked about eight different misconceptions about the pandemic, ranging from “The government is exaggerating the number of COVID-19 deaths” to “The COVID-19 vaccines can change your DNA.” The survey found that 78 percent of Americans either believe or aren’t sure about at least one of the statements. However, the numbers varied greatly depending on party affiliation, vaccination status and source of news.
POLITICO

Donald Trump is eyeing the "largest House Republican majority in American history" after next year's midterms.

The former president released excerpts from his own remarks at a closed NRCC event. What happened: Former President Donald Trump released parts of his speech from a National Republican Congressional Committee event held Monday in Florida. In the five-and-a-half minute video, Trump predicted Republicans would romp to victory in the 2022 midterms if they embrace policies his administration pursued.
CNET

Biden's infrastructure bill passed Congress. Here's what's in it for you

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)
KREX

Bloomberg pledges $120 million to curb drug overdose deaths

(AP) — Michael Bloomberg will spend $120 million in an effort to reduce the soaring numbers of deaths from drug overdoses, he announced today at a healthcare summit he organized. The pledge more than doubles the $50-million philanthropic commitment he made toward the same goal in 2018. Bloomberg’s pledge follows a preliminary finding from the […]
