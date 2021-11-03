Senate Democrats reach agreement to lower prescription drug prices

Stimulus checks may be long gone, but a new $1.2 trillion package just passed Congress and waiting for President Joe Biden's signature would fund public works projects that could touch every part of the country. The new Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021, which cleared both houses of Congress last week, is designed to tackle big-ticket items such as expanding high-speed internet and building better airports. (It doesn't include checks earmarked for you, but that could come in a later bill -- see below for more details.)
