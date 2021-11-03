CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Malik Willis is Liberty’s X-Factor against No. 15 Ole Miss

By Jon Manson
aseaofred.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past two seasons, Liberty sports a 17-3 record with the three losses coming by a combined seven points. The Flames have not lost by more than three points in a game since the 2019 campaign. Liberty is just three plays away from winning all 20 games over the past...

www.aseaofred.com

Comments / 0

Related
aseaofred.com

Postgame Notebook: at Ole Miss

It was the story all week leading up to the game as Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze made his return to Oxford, Mississippi. He grew up in this state and has spent much of his life in Mississippi, including his time at Ole Miss. It’s obviously a place that is close to his heart, and, despite some shots from the Ole Miss football twitter account during the game which they later apologized for, Freeze got visibly emotional in his post game press conference for the first time during his tenure as Liberty’s head coach.
OXFORD, MS
MassLive.com

Malik Willis throws for four touchdowns, Liberty rolls over UMass football, 62-17

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Malik Willis threw for four scores and Liberty put up two quick touchdowns to open the game in defeating Massachusetts 62-17 on Saturday. The Flames (7-2) scored touchdowns just over a minute apart on their first two possessions, led 21-3 after one quarter and 41-3 by halftime in winning their 15th straight home game, a program record. They had the fourth-longest active FBS home streak coming into Saturday’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofred.com

Liberty vs Ole Miss: The Game We’ve All Been Waiting For

It’s finally time. Liberty vs. Ole Miss. Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford. Malik Willis vs Matt Corral. Lane Kiffin. Ever since this game was scheduled and announced by former President Donald Trump at Liberty’s 2018 Commencement, it has been one circled on Liberty’s calendar. The hype surrounding the game certainly increased in December of that year when former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze was hired as Liberty’s new head coach.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
aseaofred.com

Liberty unable to overcome costly mistakes in loss at No. 15 Ole Miss

Liberty (7-3) fell behind early against No. 15 Ole Miss (7-2), trailing 24-0 at halftime. The deficit was too much to overcome, as the Flames fell to the Rebels, 27-14 in Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford, Mississippi. “You look at the first downs and the stats and everything, the game...
OXFORD, MS
AthlonSports.com

Liberty vs. Ole Miss Football Prediction and Preview

Saturday's matchup between Liberty and Ole Miss will not lack for storylines or offense. First and foremost, this will be the first meeting between these football programs, and it doubles as Flames head coach Hugh Freeze's first game against his former team. Freeze led the Rebels to a 64-39 record...
COLLEGE SPORTS
aseaofred.com

Quick Hit Notes: Ole Miss

Liberty came into Ole Miss as a homecoming for Head Coach Hugh Freeze, but Ole Miss didn’t give in and found ways to win offensively over Liberty 27-14. In just the second play of the game Ole Miss’ running back Jerrion Ealy found a hole in the line and broke free down the left side of the line for a 70-yard touchdown run to give Ole Miss the lead early on 7-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Freeze
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Matt Corral
On3.com

WATCH: Ole Miss drops hype video for Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze's return to The Grove

Ole Miss has dropped a hype video ahead of the much anticipated return of former Ole Miss and current Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford. In the hype video, there are several great quotes from the Rebel coaching staff, but the best one comes when an assistant yells, “Take pride in everything you do! Give it everything you’ve got! Rip your chest out and do it for your brothers!”
NFL
247Sports

Ole Miss spoils Hugh Freeze's return with win over Liberty

With storylines swirling this week about Matt Corral and Malik Willis along with Hugh Freeze's return, the Rebels remained focused on one goal. Ole Miss would accomplish that goal and find themselves back in the win column this week after defeating Liberty 27-14. Ole Miss' defense managed to shut down...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NFL

Ole Miss' Matt Corral vs. Liberty's Malik Willis: Five takeaways from QB prospect showcase

Saturday's Liberty-Mississippi game was one of the most anticipated college football matchups of the year, with two of the top quarterback prospects in the nation facing off. As you'd expect, NFL scouts flocked to Oxford, Miss., for the showdown between the Rebels' Matt Corral and the Flames' Malik Willis. Representatives from 16 teams were in attendance, including Broncos general manager George Paton and Washington Football Team GM Martin Mayhew, per my NFL Media colleague Chase Goodbread.
NFL
FanSided

Ole Miss vs Liberty will be battle of two top NFL Draft quarterbacks

Matt Corral and Malik Willis will square off against each other this week. Here’s why this game is huge for these two high NFL Draft prospects. In any other year, fans probably wouldn’t have much interest in watching an SEC team with a reputation like Ole Miss square off with a non-Power 5 opponent in Liberty. However, if you are a fan of the NFL Draft, this is a contest you won’t want to miss.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#X Factor#Nfl Draft#American Football#Auburn#Acc#Group Of Five#Oxford#Rebels
247Sports

The 2-4-7 on Saturday's battle between Ole Miss and Liberty

LIBERTY (7-2) at No. 15 OLE MISS (6-2, 3-2 SEC) Saturday, 11 a.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford. Who's hurt and who's injured for the Rebels? Lane Kiffin likes to keep that intel secret, but we know enough to be concerned. Kiffin, against his own policy, blurted out that the Rebels were practicing without nine of their 11 original offensive starters earlier this week. An intentional slip of the lip? Probably so. We counted up eight and with one to guess about. The injured, based on some knowledge and some supposition, include quarterback Matt Corral (ankle), wide receivers Jonathan Mingo (foot), Braylon Sanders (shoulder and lower body), Dontario Drummond (believed to hamstring), right guard Ben Brown (bicep), center Orlando Umana (hand), left guard Caleb Warren (foot) and tight end Chase Rogers (foot). As for the mysterious ninth man Kiffin alluded to, it may have been running back Jerrion Ealy who only recently came out of concussion protocol. Kiffin said "two or three" of those who missed practice time this week would likely play Saturday. We'll see, but it is definitely something to watch.
NFL
Oxford Eagle

Strong start by defense lifts No. 15 Ole Miss past Liberty

A tale of two halfs for the Ole Miss football team for a second straight week, but it resulted in a different outcome than a week prior in Auburn. Off the strong performance by its defense in the first two quarters, the No. 15 Rebels defeated Liberty 27-14 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday in Hugh Freeze’s return to Oxford.
OXFORD, MS
aseaofred.com

Ole Miss Final Thoughts & Prediction

The Liberty Flames (7-2) head to SEC country to take on the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels (6-2) in Oxford, Mississippi. Kickoff from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for noon EST on the SEC Network. Liberty has only faced one other SEC program in school history, getting embarrassed at Auburn, 53-0,...
OXFORD, MS
USA Today

Analyzing Malik Willis against Middle Tennessee State

Today, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has a huge opportunity. He and the Flames will take the field down in Oxford to take on Matt Corral and Mississippi. You can bet that a bevy of NFL scouts will be on site to watch two of the top draft prospects at the quarterback position take the same field.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WSLS

Monday huddle: Did Malik Willis hurt his draft stock in loss at Ole Miss?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene. Top NFL quarterback prospects go head-to-head. The matchup certainly lived up to the hype in terms of NFL scouts in the press box. Representatives from 16 NFL teams, including...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy