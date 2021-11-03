Lauri Markkanen Tests Positive For COVID-19

Kyrie Irving has been the face of the anti-vaccine resistance in the NBA. However, it seems the Brooklyn Nets superstar is not against the COVID-19 vaccine after all. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the real reason Irving is not getting vaccinated is because he doesn’t like it that people are getting fired from their jobs due to the mandates in different cities. Per The Athletic’s source, Irving wants to use the platform he has to give a voice to those people who have their livelihoods affected because of the imposed vaccine rules.

NBA ・ 29 DAYS AGO