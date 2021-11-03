CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REXEL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED NOTES OFFERING FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €600 MILLION

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA. REXEL SUCCESSFULLY PLACES A SUSTAINABILITY-LINKED NOTES OFFERING FOR A NOMINAL AMOUNT OF €600 MILLION. Rexel, worldwide expert in the multichannel...

StreetInsider.com

Array Technologies (ARRY) to Acquire STI Norland for EUR351 million

Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) ("Array"), one of the world's largest providers of utility-scale solar tracker technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Soluciones Técnicas Integrales Norland, S.L. ("STI Norland"), one of Europe's leading manufacturers of solar trackers. Headquartered in Pamplona, Spain, STI Norland has leading positions in Iberia and Latin America, including the rapidly growing Brazilian solar market. STI Norland has completed or been awarded tracker systems for more than 400 projects globally, representing over 12 GW of generation capacity. Over the past several years, the company has achieved high double-digit percentage revenue and EBITDA growth by leveraging the strength of its products and sales teams which are well-suited to the needs of certain international customers. STI Norland generated revenues and EBITDA of approximately €200 million and €43 million, respectively, in 2020. Under the terms of the agreement, Array will acquire STI Norland for approximately €570 million in cash and stock. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Javier Reclusa, the Chief Executive Officer of STI Norland, as well as the rest of the company's senior management team will remain with Array following the closing of the transaction and continue to lead STI Norland.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 11 Nov 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV€ 28.7429£...
STOCKS
SmartAsset

How to Invest in the Great North

Canada is a wealthy, stable country that’s one of the major trading partners of the U.S. and among the top countries in global trade. Its gross domestic product (GDP) is about $1.6 trillion as of 2021, and its economy has … Continue reading → The post How to Invest in the Great North appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

3D Systems (DDD) Announces Offering of $350.0 Million of Convertible Senior Notes due 2026

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) today announced that it proposes to offer $350 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the "notes"), subject to market conditions and other factors. 3D Systems also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a 13-day period from and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $52.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.
BUSINESS
cushmanwakefield.com

Data Center Success...Leading to Sustainability Questions

Data centers continue to thrive worldwide, with anywhere from 3-4 gigawatts (GW) under construction globally at any given time. This is equivalent to a major metro area with over one million homes, leading to concerns for certain markets on how they will provide power for server use and water for cooling.
EDUCATION
thepaypers.com

Barry Callebaut, IFC, Demica partner on sustainability-linked SCF programme

Cocoa manufacturer Barry Callebaut has partnered with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to roll out a sustainability-linked supply chain finance programme for its ingredient supply base, reports Global Trade Review (GTR). According to Global Trade Review (GTR), the programme will initially be launched among the multinational firm’s sugar suppliers in...
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

European road freight: 'all the ingredients for sustained rate inflation are in place'

European road freight rates have hit an all-time high, amid a Europe-wide driver shortage and rising fuel prices. The latest quarterly European Road Freight Rate Benchmark – calculated by transport Intelligence (Ti), Upply and the IRU – hit 107.6 for the third quarter, its fifth consecutive quarter of growth and the highest level since it was established, in 2017.
TRAFFIC
Business Insider

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cerus Climbs On Earnings, Horizon CFO To Retire, Teva Prices Upsized Sustainability-Linked Senior Note Offering

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. Separately, the company reported 63% year-over-year increase in third-quarter sales to $1.037 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $1.75, up from $1.74 a year ago. The company also raised its full-year guidance. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd....
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH

