CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 9 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •. Royal Dutch Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 03 November 2021...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/11/2021

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12/11/2021 at 08:30 am. Sampo plc’s share buybacks 11/11/2021. On 11/11/2021 Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3, LEI 743700UF3RL386WIDA22) has acquired its own A shares...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 11 November 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 75,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 1068.8799p per share. Therefore, the total number of...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Eramet: Purchase of own shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Eramet announces the purchase of 15,500 of its own shares in order to cover for the free allocation of shares to employees and corporate officer. Aggregated presentation per day and per market.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Dutch Shell#Bnp Paribas#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Lse#Bxe#Company#Exane Bnp Paribas#The European Union#Novated#Eu Exit
StreetInsider.com

Belships ASA: Distribution of dividend of NOK 0.55 per share

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. At a board meeting on 11 November 2021, the board of directors of Belships ASA (the "Company") resolved to distribute a dividend of NOK 0.55 per share, in total NOK 139 020 676, based on the Company's net profit for the 2020 financial year. The decision is based on an authority granted by the Company's general meeting on 25 May 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 11 Nov 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV€ 28.7429£...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

908 Devices Inc. (MASS) Prices 3.15M Share IPO at $32/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS), a pioneer of purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis, today announced the pricing of a public offering of shares of its common stock, with 3,150,000 shares being offered by the Company at a public offering price of $32.00 per share. In addition, 908 Devices has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 472,500 shares of common stock from the Company. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by 908 Devices, are expected to be approximately $100.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slipped 1.37% to $225.82 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.52% to 15,704.28 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $271.67 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.55% higher to $47.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy