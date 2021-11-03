CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Machine Gun Kelly Now Has His Own Funko POP! Figure

By Alicia Selin
Alt 101.5
Alt 101.5
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Machine Gun Kelly now has his very own Funko POP! vinyl figure and you can see what it looks like below. The musician is now among the many rockstars who have their own Funko POP! vinyl figures. Jonathan Davis from Korn, Metallica, Ozzy Osbourne and Green Day are just a few...

alternativemissoula.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly ‘Couldn’t Be Happier’ For BFF Pete Davidson Amid Kim Kardashian Romance

According to our sources, Machine Gun Kelly ‘couldn’t be happier’ for ‘his boy’ Pete Davidson amid his new Kim Kardashian romance. As Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 27, continue their whirlwind romance, their friends are weighing in on the situation. One of Pete’s pals, Machine Gun Kelly, 31, had some thoughts on the matter, as a source close to the musician EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife how MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — was “all for” the Pete and Kim relationship.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly’s Glam Rockstar Style Through the Years

For Machine Gun Kelly (AKA Colson Baker), “too much” is never enough—as proven by his rock n’ roll sense of style. Over the years, Machine Gun Kelly’s looks have streamlined and become more maximalist. In the early stages of his career, the star often stuck to traditional edgy staples like all-black outfits, animal prints and reptilian boots. Though those haven’t gone away, now the “Papercuts” singer experiments with a wide range of ensembles that feature sequins, pearls, neon and a variety of textures. Think of ombre purple suiting for date nights with Megan Fox, or hitting the VMA’s red carpet in a viral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
metalinsider.net

Jonathan Davis of Korn shares unboxing video of his Funko Pop! figure

A short video of Korn’s Jonathan Davis unboxing his Funko Pop! figure can be seen below. “When they came to me, we came up with the packaging, the box and the look for this little guy, ’cause we wanted to start it off where it all began. This is around 1997, [the second KORN album] ‘Life Is Peachy’, and I [wore] the purple sequined jumpsuit. We had a problem — we couldn’t get it shiny ’cause there was no kind of paint, so they kind of made little dots to represent the sequins. But I really, really dig this. This is cool.”
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Machine Gun Kelly Is Planning to Propose to Megan Fox, Source Says

Machine Gun Kelly is preparing to get down on one knee! A source tells ET that the 31-year-old singer "has been telling friends that he is planning to propose" to his girlfriend, Megan Fox. "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other," the source says. "They are ready...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Lemmy Kilmister
Person
Megan Fox
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Bret Michaels
Alternative Press

Machine Gun Kelly announces new custom Schecter signature guitar

Machine Gun Kelly has released a new signature guitar. The Machine Gun Kelly Signature PT was designed in collaboration with beloved guitar manufacturer Schecter. The new instrument comes in a custom color, “Tickets To My Downfall Pink,” perfectly reflecting the unique visual language of Machine Gun Kelly. MGK’s new guitar...
ROCK MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Embrace On Cozy Lunch Date In Greece — Photos

Megan Fox and MGK were up to their usual PDA antics while enjoying a lunch date in Santorini, Greece. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have taken their love to Greece! The A-list couple recently traveled to the Greek island of Santorini, where they were photographed enjoying an intimate lunch date on Nov. 10. Megan, 35, indulged in some PDA with her 31-year-old rockstar boyfriend, as the actress lovingly wrapped her arms around MGK in the middle of their meal. The “Bloody Valentine” singer lightly leaned in and rested his head against Megan’s shoulder during the romantic moment. See the photos HERE.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Welcome to the Fam! The Kardashian-Jenners React to Kourtney and Travis Barker’s Engagement News

Cheers to the happy couple! The Kardashian-Jenner family, including Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, were thrilled by the news that sister Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker got engaged. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, proposed to the Poosh.com founder, 42, on Sunday, October 17. “Forever,” Kourtney captioned the pair’s announcement via...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mgk#Ghost#Motorhead#Poison
Loudwire

Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly Nominated for 2021 American Music Awards

The nominations for the annual American Music Awards were revealed Thursday morning (Oct. 28), with some familiar faces popping up in the Favorite Rock Artist Category. Foo Fighters, who returned this year with their Medicine at Midnight album, are the elder statesmen in the category that also includes Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low and alt-rock favorites AJR and Glass Animals.
MUSIC
sidestagemagazine.com

Machine Gun Kelly At Virginia Credit Union Live Richmond, VA 10-28-2021

Machine Gun Kelly wowed a capacity crowd at Richmond’s Virginia Credit Union Live pavilion with a two hour twenty-eight song set as part of his ‘Tickets to My Downfall’ tour. The production on this tour is great, the stage is decorated with large pill bottles, the drum kit is nestled in the end of a bowl, a large video screen playing videos along with the songs, and oh yeah pyro, no tour is complete without some pyro. The tour is in support of the Tickets to My Downfall album, which was released back in September 2020 and reached the number one spot on the US Billboard 200, US Top Rock Albums, as well as US Top Alternative Albums Billboard charts. The night’s set list included several songs off of MGK’s upcoming sixth studio release Born with Horns, which is set to be released sometime in 2022.
MUSIC
Alt 101.5

Mark Hoppus Makes First Post-Cancer Performance at Travis Barker’s House Of Horrors Concert

This time last month, Blink-182's Mark Hoppus was announcing that he was cancer free after spending a majority of the summer undergoing chemotherapy to treat a stage 4-A Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. And on Saturday (Oct. 30), he had a chance to return to the concert stage, taking part in bandmate Travis Barker's House of Horrors concert special with Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and more.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Laredo Morning Times

Your Favorite 'Squid Game' Characters Just Became Funko Pop Figures

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. The writer-director of Netflix’s “Squid Game” has cited the show’s easily relatable characters...
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

More Marriage Rumors Circulate About Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox

So it’s happening again, Entertainment Tonight reports that people close to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox say that he's about to pop the question. According to the source, Kelly has been talking to friends and making plans for the proposal. In a recent interview, Fox said she was open...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Funko Reveals ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Pop Figures

As the holidays and the release of The Matrix Resurrections approaches, Funko is already hopping on the merchandise game. The collectibles company has announced a new line of Funko Pop! figures for the upcoming film starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, highlighting both new and returning characters from the science-fiction epic.
MOVIES
Spin

SPIN and Machine Gun Kelly Address Mental Health Outreach at Charity Art Show

Enjoy where you are right now. That’s the aphorism rendered on a tall wall at the 27 Club, located in Cleveland’s Flats district. And while the more cynical folks descending upon the city for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies might snort and roll their eyes at the sentiment, it fits the vibe of the weekend perfectly. In the spirit of that great notion, SPIN teamed up with Machine Gun Kelly (who also owns the 27 Club), Stand Together and The Phoenix for a night of rock history, mental health awareness, and some glorious beat-powered camaraderie.
MUSIC
Alt 101.5

Alt 101.5

Missoula, MT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy