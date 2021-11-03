CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humana cuts outlook after delta surge raises utilization expectations

By Samantha Liss
healthcaredive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumana cut its earnings expectations for the full year due to its own projections that utilization will be higher than originally anticipated for the remainder of 2021, following the surge of delta hospitalizations in the third quarter. Humana recorded large membership gains in both Medicare Advantage and its state-based...

