Volume 599 Issue 7883, 4 November 2021

By CecÃlia Tomori
 9 days ago

The cover shows a humpback whale lunge-feeding off Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada. Baleen whales such as this consume vast quantities of prey, but finding out exactly how much has proved to...

Railway Gazette

Railway Gazette International Current Issue: November 2021

Take out a Print & Digital subscription and you will get immediate access to:. Monthly print and digital editions of Railway Gazette International magazine. Full access to our Railway Gazette Knowledge Hub, a comprehensive reference portal which details more than 2000 main line operators , urban rail networks and regulatory organisations. The Knowledge Hub also gives you access to more than 200 country and city maps.
TRAFFIC
northforker.com

Podcast: Inside the November issue of northforker magazine

The November 2021 issue of northforker magazines hits newsstands this week. From a throwback Thanksgiving to cooking with private chefs, the November issue of northforker magazine has plenty of content for foodies to get excited about. But it’s also an at home issue for fall, and we go inside acclaimed...
BROOKHAVEN, NY
bassmusicianmagazine.com

Ferocious Bass, Mohini Dey: November 2021 Issue

Mohini Dey… I always marvel when I get a chance to talk to musicians from other parts of our world. We have so much in common and yet so much is different when it comes to our musical experiences. I was very excited to have the opportunity to chat with...
MUSIC
LiveScience

'New hidden world' discovered in Earth's inner core

Earth's "solid" inner core might actually be a bit mushy, researchers now find. For over half a century, the scientific community thought that Earth's inner core was a solid ball of compressed iron alloy surrounded by a liquid outer core. But new research, published Sept. 20 in the journal Physics of the Earth and Planetary Interiors, suggests that the firmness of the planetary ball ranges from hard to semisoft to liquid metal.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

‘Alien-Like’ Sea Creature Washed Ashore on Australian Beach

An actual picture of a pinkish yet transparent 'alien-like' species went viral online, particularly on Facebook, causing many perplexed. Although most commenters believe it's a jellyfish, several believe it's from another galaxy. The pinkish and transparent blob-like organism was photographed at Urangan Shoreline in Hervey Coast, Queensland, Australia. Alien-Like Sea...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
WRAL News

15 near-extinct giant tortoises found slaughtered on Galapagos Islands

Park rangers with the Galápagos National Park Directorate discovered the remains of 15 giant tortoises slaughtered on southern Isabela Island. The Galápagos Conservancy called the discovery "shocking," as the giant tortoises are already fighting to survive extinction. "The disturbing news follows on another report this year of 185 small tortoises...
ANIMALS
Kirsty Kendall

The Siberian unicorn was a real animal, but it died out

Restoration of E. sibiricum in a steppe environmentDiBgd/Wikimedia commons. We all sometimes dream that unicorns would be real animals. Well, long ago, unicorns existed on Earth. But these unicorns were very different from the noble horse-like creatures we think of as unicorns.
Daily Mail

Japanese wolf extinct for 115 years is found to be the closest known wild relative of the modern dog: DNA scraped from museum specimens confirms the link

The modern dog broke off from its feral cousin, the gray wolf, some 20,000 to 40,000 years ago, but following that ancient family tree has proven difficult, since no living wolf species are genetically very closely related to the domesticated canine. Now, researchers have found your pet puppy's closest known...
ANIMALS
The Independent

‘Cannibal’ solar storms are heading towards the Earth - and could take down satellites, power lines, and the internet

Solar storms ‘cannibalising’ one another will happen over next four years as the Sun exhibits more extreme activity, scientists predict.Over the past week a series of geomagnetic storms struck the Earth as the Sun starts its new solar cycle, which takes place every 11 years and will reach its peak in 2025.A series of coronal mass ejections – which involve the emis­sion of electrically charged matter and accompany­ing magnetic field into space – hit the Earth over the last week, following a major solar flare on Halloween.Occasionally, these ejections can happen so frequently that later ones travel faster than...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note"

If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

Weird weather: Metal rain and super-high temperatures on an ultra-hot exoplanet

Ultra-hot Jupiters — named as such because of their physical similarities to the planet Jupiter — are exoplanets that orbit stars other than the sun with temperatures so high that the molecules in their atmospheres are completely torn apart. They are among the most extreme environments in our galaxy. They also whip around their parent stars in orbits that only last a few days, and astronomers still aren’t sure how it’s possible for them to form. Read more: The seven most extreme planets ever...
ASTRONOMY
malemodelscene.net

Andres Velencoso Segura Covers Vogue Man Greece November 2021 Issue

Supermodel and actor Andres Velencoso Segura takes the cover of Vogue Man Greece‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Vassilis Karidis. In charge of creative and fashion direction was Nicholas Georgiou, with art direction from Dionisis Andrianopoulos, and casting direction by Marina Fairfax. Beauty is work of hair stylist Christos Vourlis, and makeup artist Marie Guillon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ScienceAlert

Elusive Crystal Predicted Decades Ago Found Trapped in a Diamond From The Deep Earth

While humanity keeps reaching further and further towards the stars, a place much closer to home remains completely inaccessible to us. There's only so far we can reach into the ground, meaning the best we can do is speculate on what makes up so much of our planet deep beneath our feet. But every now and again, the planet itself coughs up flawed diamonds that have swallowed tiny samples of some of our world's more exotic minerals. Now, for the first time ever, one of these diamond capsules has transported a naturally occurring calcium silicate mineral from Earth's lower mantle (which makes up more...
ASTRONOMY
malemodelscene.net

Mark Prin is the Cover Star of Elle Thailand November 2021 Issue

Actor Mark Prin (Prin Suparat) stars on the cover of Elle Thailand‘s November 2021 edition lensed by photographer Kritsada Hasapark. In charge of styling was Tanwa Tiammek, with beauty from hair stylist Nupui Boonsit, and makeup artist Best. Photography © Kritsada Hasapark for Elle Thailand, discover more at ellethailand.com.
WORLD
Nature.com

Cutting the costs of coastal protection by integrating vegetation in flood defences

Exposure to coastal flooding is increasing due to growing population and economic activity. These developments go hand-in-hand with a loss and deterioration of ecosystems. Ironically, these ecosystems can play a buffering role in reducing flood hazard. The ability of ecosystems to contribute to reducing coastal flooding has been emphasized in multiple studies. However, the role of ecosystems in hybrid coastal protection (i.e. a combination of ecosystems and levees) has been poorly quantified at a global scale. Here, we evaluate the use of coastal vegetation, mangroves, and marshes fronting levees to reduce global coastal protection costs, by accounting for wave-vegetation interaction.The research is carried out by combining earth observation data and hydrodynamic modelling. We show that incooperating vegetation in hybrid coastal protection results in more sustainable and financially attractive coastal protection strategies. If vegetated foreshore levee systems were established along populated coastlines susceptible to flooding, the required levee crest height could be considerably reduced. This would result in a reduction of 320 (range: 107-961) billion USD2005 Power Purchasing Parity (PPP) in investments, of which 67.5 (range: 22.5- 202) billion USD2005 PPP in urban areas for a 1 in 100-year flood protection level.
ENVIRONMENT

