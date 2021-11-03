CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relativity could ensure security for cash machines

By Gilles Brassard, View author publications, Google Scholar
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering your personal identification number using the keypad of a cash machine is notoriously insecure. A clever application of the special theory of relativity could make identification safer. Gilles Brassard. Gilles Brassard is in the Department of Computer Science and Operations Research, Université de Montréal, Montréal, Québec H3T 1J4,...

