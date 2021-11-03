CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GABA molecules made by B cells can dampen antitumour responses

By Daniel L. Kaufman
Cover picture for the articleAnalysis of immune cells shows that, unexpectedly, B cells secrete GABA, a molecule best known as a neurotransmitter. B-cell-derived GABA can modulate immune responses against tumours, raising the prospect of new therapies. Daniel L. Kaufman. Daniel L. Kaufman is in the Department of Molecular and Medical Pharmacology, David Geffen...

