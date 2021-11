The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has suspended and fined an experienced broker who allegedly engaged in excessive trading in his customers’ accounts. The industry’s self-regulator claims that between June 2016 and January 2017, Sebastian Wyczawski, while he was registered with Joseph Stone Capital, engaged in excessive and unsuitable trading in the account of a customer identified only as “Customer 1,” according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent published last week. Wyczawski allegedly recommended that the customer place 20 trades during that period, which led to an annualized turnover rate of more than 17 and an annualized cost-to-equity ratio of more than 34%, Finra says.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO