Dear Colleague on Moving the Build Back Better Act Forward

On Nov. 3, 2021, the House of Representatives released new draft legislative text updating the Oct. 28, 2021 version that followed the release by the White House of The Build Back Better framework, identifying the priorities and revenue raisers that would make up the $1.75 trillion version of the Build Back Better Plan. This text was further amended on Nov. 4, 2021, and the legislation cleared a key procedural vote the following day. It’s expected that the House takes up further consideration of the legislation after they return from recess. If it clears the House, it still must be approved by all 50 Democrat Senators and could return to the House if the Senate were to make changes to the text. While the legislation remains subject to change, here are some of the highlights that impact estate and trust planning so advisors should be aware of when advising their clients:

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 22 HOURS AGO