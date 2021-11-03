CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark Stoops praises Hendon Hooker, looks back on working with Josh Heupel

By SDS Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of Saturday’s rivalry clash, Mark Stoops had high praise for Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker. “He’s making unbelievably quick decisions. … Very confident, making quick decisions, for playing as fast as...

