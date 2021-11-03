Mark Stoops praises Hendon Hooker, looks back on working with Josh Heupel

After four seasons of wandering in the wilderness at the most important position on the field, Tennessee finally has a quarterback again thanks to the high level of play from Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker. Since emerging as the starting quarterback for the Vols really during the second game of the season, Hooker has been productive and efficient and developed into a leader for Tennessee's offense thanks to his playmaking and toughness. Though he's listed as a redshirt senior, Hooker has the option to return to the Vols in 2022 thanks to the NCAA making the 2020 season a free year of eligibility for all players because of the Covid-19 pandemic, but he said Wednesday he hasn't thought about that decision.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO