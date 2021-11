Across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Cloud, and PC, Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers have seven new games. Of the seven games, six of them have been added to the library of the console version. Meanwhile, PC subscribers can enjoy five of the seven new games, and those making use of the Cloud can enjoy three of the seven games. As always, it's unclear how long any of these games will be available, but at least one is a permanent addition because it comes straight from Xbox itself.

