Call of Duty: Vanguard pre-load is now live on all platforms, with a week to go until launch. As revealed by the official Call of Duty Twitter account earlier today on October 29, the pre-load period for Call of Duty: Vanguard is now live across all systems. If you've pre-ordered the latest game in the Call of Duty franchise on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can set it to download right now, with plenty of time to spare before launch next week.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO