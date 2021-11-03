The Main Reasons Why You Should Not Move To Midland/Odessa

Doesn't matter what time of day... Doesn't matter which meal--breakfast, lunch, or dinner. If you're planning to eat out-you'd better allow yourself enough time to wait. Wait inside for a table, or wait in a drive-thru line. Because in Midland Texas--people LOVE to eat out. Constantly. As in--ALL THE TIME. And if it's a weekend and you're headed to McDonald's for breakfast and it's 9:50 am and you haven't left the house yet--forget it. By the time you get there and get thru the line--they'll be serving lunch. Unless you're smart enough to order on the app first and THEN head that way. Then you're probably safe. Which is what makes going to the grocery store such a head-scratcher here. Because with all this endless eating out and long lines and long waits at restaurants--NO ONE is eating at home or cooking at home. Well--rarely they are anyway. At least that's how it seems. With that logic, you'd think you'd be able to get thru the checkout lines at the grocery store in record time since everyone's at the restaurants.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO