Most Adorable Preschool Turkey Coloring Pages

The holidays are a great way to encourage and support your child’s creative side, and what better way to embrace creativity than with coloring pages! Whether your little turkey is a future artist or someone who loves getting their energy out by scribbling on paper, these Thanksgiving coloring sheets are a fun way to stay entertained this Thanksgiving season. We’ve rounded up a colorbook’s worth of free coloring pages with illustrations of turkeys, pumpkins, scarecrows, pie, and more. To access these coloring sheets, all you have to do is click each page’s link, download, and hit print. Don’t forget your magic box of crayons, too!

VAN GOGH ・ 1 DAY AGO