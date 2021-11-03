CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Shirley Leblanc

By Editor
copiahmonitor.com
 9 days ago

Shirley Ann Leblanc, 83, of Crystal Springs, passed away Oct. 26, 2021, at...

www.copiahmonitor.com

Comments / 0

Related
copiahmonitor.com

Pet Of The Week

Darcy is a pretty, female, Pit Bull Terrier mixed-breed puppy. She is a loving and friendly pup. Darcy has other sisters and brothers available for adoption. Darcy’s $125 adoption fee includes current vaccinations and spay. See required online adoption application on pet’s description and more details on the Copiah Animal Shelter website at www.copiahanimalshelter.net/adopt. The Shelter is located at 27084 Highway 51, Crystal Springs. Text or call 601-954-6447 for more information. Copiah Animal Shelter is a 501c3 non-profit, volunteer-based animal welfare organization supporting Copiah County and neighboring communities since 2011.
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
welchnews.com

SHIRLEY ANN JOHNSON

Shirley Ann Johnson, 75, of Bartley, West Virginia passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her residence. She was. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
BARTLEY, WV
welchnews.com

SHIRLEY ANN JOHNSON

Shirley Ann Johnson, 75, of Bartley, West Virginia passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at her residence. She. You have reached content available exclusively to Welch News digital subscribers.
BARTLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy