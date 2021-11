We have the latest look at Elden Ring and it’s safe to say, if you enjoy the Souls games and Sekiro, you are in for treat. The gameplay demo covered several core aspects of the game including traversal, varieties of combat including extensive magic use, the world map, boss fights, co-op, and exploration. It looks as though it combines all of the elements players have loved about Dark Souls, Bloodborne, and Sekiro into a new, broader package. Stealth also directly plays a role now.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO