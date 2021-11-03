Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19, out for game against Chiefs

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers will miss Sunday’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19, multiple media outlets are reporting.

Jordan Love will be calling the plays. Love was last year’s first-round draft pick and the game is his first NFL start, Sports Illustrated reported.

He is the only quarterback on the roster other than Rodgers.

A practice squad QB, Kurt Benkert, tested positive for the virus, and was not at practice Monday after Thursday’s win against Arizona. Rodgers had practiced this week.

Rodgers has not been vaccinated for COVID-19, Around the NFL reported, but had said he was “immunized” when he was asked in August, Sports Illustrated reported. That means his vaccination status, and his playing status, is unclear.

If he is not vaccinated, Rodgers will be required to quarantine for 10 days which could make him miss the Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks depending on when he tested positive, CBS Sports reported. If he is vaccinated, he needs to be symptom-free and have two negative tests in a 24-hour period.

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized,” Rodgers said, according to Sports Illustrated. “You know, there’s a lot of conversation around it, around the league, and a lot of guys who have made statements and not made statements, owners who have made statements. There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated.

“I think it’s a personal decision. I’m not going to judge those guys. There are guys that’ve been vaccinated that have contracted COVID. It’s an interesting issue that I think we’re going to see played out the entire season.”

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news of Rodgers’ status, WBAY reported.

Players Davante Adams and Allen Lazard and defensive coordinator Joe Barry missed Thursday’s game due to COVID-19, WBAY reported.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group