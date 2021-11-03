CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Ukrainians protest against vaccination as COVID cases soar

By YURAS KARMANAU
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iz0Pe_0clVGuCZ00
Virus Outbreak Ukraine Demonstrators gather to protest against COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. In a bid to stem contagion, Ukrainian authorities have required teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or face having their salary payments suspended. In addition, proof of vaccination or a negative test is now required to board planes, trains and long-distance buses. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (Efrem Lukatsky)

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — More than a thousand people blocked several streets in the center of the Ukrainian capital Wednesday, protesting against COVID-19 vaccine certificates and state-imposed restrictions aimed at halting the spread of the coronavirus.

The protesters, mostly women and young people, didn’t wear masks and held up signs reading “Say No to COVID Passports”, “Say No to COVID Genocide” in front of the Ukrainian parliament building in Kyiv.

The rally comes in response to restrictions that require teachers, government employees and other workers to get fully vaccinated by Nov. 8 or have their salaries suspended.

Last week, Ukrainian authorities also started requiring proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results for people boarding airplanes, trains and long-distance buses.

The measures come as Ukraine reports a record-high level of new infections and deaths from the coronavirus.

Authorities have mainly blamed the surge on widespread public reluctance to get vaccinated. Ukrainians can freely choose between the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Sinovac vaccines, but just about 17.1% of the 41-million population has been fully vaccinated, which is Europe’s second-lowest rate after Armenia.

“I don’t want to participate in an experiment on myself, but I am deprived of the right to choose,” said Tamara Ustinova, 35, a teacher from Mariupol. “The authorities force Ukrainians to get vaccinated, creating unbearable conditions, but the danger of genetic mutations is much greater than the harm from COVID.”

The police did not interfere with the rally, which was supported by ex-lawmaker Nadiya Savchenko who was detained at an airport a few weeks ago with a fake vaccination certificate.

“The authorities will only aggravate the situation further,” Savchenko said at the rally. “You have the right to move freely around the country, this is everyone’s right.”

Savchenko and the protesters held several prayers in front of the parliament building. The government says that some denominations oppose vaccination, and false rumors about vaccines containing microchips, causing gene mutations or infertility are circulating among believers.

New government regulations and restrictions have spawned a booming black market for counterfeit documents. Fake vaccination certificates are selling for the equivalent of $100-300, and there have been reports of a fake version of a government digital app with fake certificates already installed.

Authorities have opened 1,065 criminal cases over the distribution of fake certificates involving 80 doctors and 35 travel agencies. Police have blocked 40 websites that offered fake certificates.

Parliament has proposed to make the use and production of fake certificates a separate criminal offence, punishable by up to three years in prison or a fine of about $6,460. A bill to that effect has already been supported by lawmakers in the first reading on Tuesday.

“The anti-vaccination spirit quickly disappears in intensive care, and fake certificates do not work there,” Health Minister Viktor Lyashko said at a briefing. “Calls not to get vaccinated are, in my opinion, a mockery of our doctors and families who have lost their relatives.”

In total, Ukraine has reported 2,979,086 coronavirus cases and 69,447 deaths.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SFGate

A suspected Bay Area Capitol rioter says he fought off hogs, snakes to get asylum in Belarus

A Bay Area man who faces assault charges following the Jan. 6 Capitol riots has fled to the eastern European country of Belarus, where he is now reportedly seeking asylum. Evan Neumann, a 48-year-old who resided in Mill Valley and operated a handbag business up until earlier this year, hopped onto Belarusian state television for an interview released Sunday in which he said that he fled the United States in March and traveled through Italy and Switzerland for “a business trip” before eventually landing in Ukraine.
MILL VALLEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Counterfeit#Protest Riot#Ukrainians#Kyiv#Ap#Sinovac
Reuters

Unvaccinated in Greece face new restrictions as COVID cases soar

ATHENS (Reuters) - Queues formed outside shops in Athens on Saturday on the first day of new restrictions to curb soaring coronavirus infections which require the unvaccinated to have negative COVID-19 tests. COVID-19 infections in Greece hit a new daily high almost every day in November, prompting authorities to announce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Capitol riot suspect is seeking political asylum in Belarus

A man wanted by the FBI for allegedly assaulting police officers at the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has fled to Belarus and is attempting to claim political asylum there, according to local media. Evan Neumann, who according to a March 23 District of Columbia court filing is wanted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Airplanes
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Protests
KRMG

Russian region extends off-work order as COVID-19 cases soar

MOSCOW — (AP) — Authorities in Russia's Novgorod region on Monday ordered most residents to stay off work for one more week starting Nov. 8 as coronavirus infections and deaths remained at all-time highs. The Novgorod region was the first region to extend the nationwide non-working period between Oct. 30-Nov....
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

German Covid cases soar as WHO warns over Europe deaths

Daily Covid infections hit an all-time high in Germany Thursday as the World Health Organization warned that another 500,000 people could die across Europe, with cases once again on the rise. The dire projection came as the UK became the first country to approve an anti-Covid pill and the US announced strict new rules for businesses to strongarm employees into getting vaccines, as countries scramble to avoid another deadly winter wave of the virus. But with rising infections in Europe, WHO Emergencies Director Michael Ryan cautioned: "I think it's a warning shot for the world to see what's happening in Europe despite the availability of vaccination." The EU's most populous country Germany set a new record for daily infections, with nearly 34,000 news cases over the past 24 hours, according to the Robert Koch Institute.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News On 6

Protesters Gather Outside American Airlines, Spirit AeroSystems Against COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Employees of American Airlines and Spirit Aerosystems in Tulsa took to the streets Thursday afternoon to protest the federal vaccine mandate. Because of their status as federal contractors, the two companies are required by the Biden Administration to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 8. Leaders of the two unions involved in organizing the Oct. 28 protest told News On 6 they are not against vaccinations or the companies their members work for. They said, instead, they are trying to protect their right to choose whether to take the vaccine.
TULSA, OK
albuquerqueexpress.com

Russia Grappling With Soaring COVID Cases Amid Vaccine Hesitancy

Wealthy Russians didn't delay their escape. Ahead of the imposition this week of new nationwide pandemic restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus, they headed to Turkey, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates. Or to Black Sea resorts, such as Sochi, which was anticipating an influx this week of 100,000 tourists from northern Russia.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Germany reports another COVID-19 record: 50,196 new cases

BERLIN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Germany reported a record 50,196 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, the fourth day in a row it has posted a fresh daily high, as a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is now 4.89 million,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Thai court rules protest speeches were bid to oust monarchy

A top Thai court ruled Wednesday that speeches by three protest leaders calling for royal reforms amounted to a bid to overthrow the country's monarchy, potentially opening the way to treason charges against them. Thailand's super-wealthy royal family wields enormous influence in society and is shielded from criticism and scrutiny by draconian royal defamation laws that carry prison sentences of up to 15 years per charge. During major street demonstrations in August last year Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul, widely known by the nickname "Rung", read out a list of 10 demands including more transparency of royal finances and the abolition of lese-majeste laws. The controversial speech and others by two other protest leaders -- lawyer Anon Numpa and Panupong "Mike" Jadnok -- at the Thammasat University rally tested the boundaries of free speech in Thailand.
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
48K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy