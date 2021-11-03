CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CMA CGM Buys Port of Los Angeles Terminal it Sold in 2017

By Mike Schuler
gcaptain.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCMA CGM to buy back stake in Port of Los Angeles container terminal it previously sold to help pay down debts from its $2.4 billion NOL takeover. French shipping giant CMA CGM has announced an agreement to buy back its 90% stake in the Fenix Marine Services (FMS) terminal in Los...

gcaptain.com

Comments / 0

Related
gcaptain.com

Port of Tacoma Terminal Imposes ‘Long Stay’ Charge for Lingering Import Containers

A private container terminal at Washington’s Port of Tacoma has started charging an extended dwell time fee for containers lingering in the terminal. The fee was announced by Husky Terminal & Stevedoring Inc. which operates the Husky Terminal at the Port of Tacoma, one of the port’s largest and most advanced terminals whose customers include Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, Ocean Network Express (ONE), Yang Ming Line and ZIM. Under the new policy, which began November 1, import containers lingering at the terminal for more than 15 calendar days on the terminal will be charged a one-time $315 “Long Stay Rehandling Charge” prior to their release.
TACOMA, WA
gcaptain.com

Yang Ming Set to Make Huge Profit from Sub-Letting Charter to Maersk

The red-hot containership charter market has spawned an unusual sub-let deal between alliance rivals Yang Ming and Maersk. Maersk is to take over the charter of the 10,114 teu Express Berlin from Yang Ming for a period of 12-14 months, paying the Taiwanese carrier an average of $126,000 a day.
INDUSTRY
KESQ

Port of Los Angeles forecasts 200-plus cruise ship sailings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Port of Los Angeles expects a major return of cruise ship operations next year. The port is forecasting more than 200 sailings for the 2022 calendar year, the most since 2008. The first cruise ship departure from Los Angeles since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the industry occurred when the Grand Princess sailed on Sept. 25. A busy weekend, with three or four cruise ships in port, may bring as many as 20,000 people to the LA Waterfront district. The port says each ship call generates more than $1 million in economic activity.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Los Angeles#Cma Cgm#Cma Cgm Buys Port#Nol#French#The Fenix Marine Services#Fms#Eqt Infrastructure#Neptune Orient Lines#Eqt Exeter#Cma Terminals#Terminal Link
Los Angeles Business Journal

Global Trade Leader of the Year - Trade Connect at the Port of Los Angeles

Trade Connect is the Port of Los Angeles’ award-winning educational trade outreach program connecting U.S. businesses with overseas trade opportunities, particularly exports. The program’s innovative seminars include introductory courses on the basics of commercial transactions, foreign markets, financing, documentation and logistics, to advanced seminars on international demand for specific products and emerging global consumer markets.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Business Insider

Los Angeles port chiefs will take daily data snapshots of containers and may delay plan to issue $100 fees if the situation improves

From Monday, the port of Los Angeles will begin taking daily data snapshots of import containers sitting at terminals to measure the length of time they've spent there. Port officials announced the move in a press release. They also discussed their vote to implement a 90-day "excess dwell fee," which limits how long container ships can sit at terminals.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Singapore
theloadstar.com

Cosco bites the charter bullet, while CMA CGM buys more ships

Ocean carriers are turning the heads of non-operating containership owners with “offers they can’t refuse” in their fervent buying spree. Oslo-headquartered MPC Container Ships announced last week it had agreed the sale of six of its 74-vessel feedership fleet, reversing the stock exchange-listed company’s exponential growth strategy. The sale of...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

FMC Commissioners Call for Review of Ports America Sale to Canada

Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) commissioners Carl Bentzel and Louis Sola have written a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressing serious concern over the sale of U.S. terminal operator Ports America to a Canadian pension fund. As reported in September, CPP Investments, an independent asset manager responsible for the Canada...
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

Auto Transport Company Wallenius Wilhelmsen Reports Record Quarterly Earnings

Norwegian roll-on/roll-off shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen has reported third quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $223 million, its highest level since the merger of Wilh. Wilhelmsen and Wallenius Lines in 2017. The company said strong rates and profitability in its shipping segment outweighed a reduction in...
ECONOMY
gcaptain.com

Cargo Ships Are Trying To Avoid Big Ports

By Kevin Varley(Bloomberg) –Congestion at many of the world’s major ports offered a snapshot of supply chains trying to avoid unprecedented bottlenecks, as cargo handlers searched for the quickest way to route goods through the clogged arteries of global commerce. The number of container ships off China’s largest trade hub,...
INDUSTRY
fox10phoenix.com

Los Angeles, Long Beach ports will issue fines for backlogged cargo

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will start issuing fines to shipping companies if they let cargo containers stack up as the nation’s busiest twin harbors deal with an unprecedented backlog of vessels. The Los Angeles and Long Beach harbor commissions voted Friday to implement a 90-day...
LONG BEACH, CA
gcaptain.com

Countries Launch Plan for Net-Zero Shipping Lanes at COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) – A coalition of 19 countries including Britain and the United States on Wednesday agreed to create zero emissions shipping trade routes between ports to speed up the decarbonisation of the global maritime industry, officials involved said. Shipping, which transports about 90% of world trade, accounts...
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. Postal Service 2021 loss cut nearly in half to $4.9 billion, as shipping and packages revenue jumps 12%

The U.S. Postal Service reported Wednesday that its net loss for fiscal 2020 ending Sept. 30 narrowed 46.3%, to $4.93 billion from $9.18 billion a year ago. The adjusted loss, which excludes workers' compensation adjustments which are outside of management's control, narrowed to $6.86 billion from $7.57 billion. Total revenue rose 5.3% to $77.04 billion, while total operating expenses slipped 0.4% to $81.84 billion. Revenue for shipping and packages jumped 12.2% to $32.01 billion, while volume edged up 3.5% to 7.58 billion pieces, driven largely by a surge in e-commerce resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and record holiday volume. "This surge has begun to abate as the economy continues to recover and market competition intensifies; however, Shipping and Packages volume remain higher than pre-pandemic levels," the USPS said in a statement. Elsewhere, revenue for first-class mail declined 2.1% to $23.28 billion and for marketing mail grew 4.9% to $14.59 billion.
INDUSTRY
gcaptain.com

China’s New Aircraft Carrier Nears Completion

(Bloomberg) China is three to six months from launching its third and most modern aircraft carrier, new analysis shows, in what would be a milestone for President Xi Jinping’s effort to project power into the high seas. The Jiangnan Shipyard near Shanghai has made “steady progress” this year on the...
CHINA
gcaptain.com

Shell Marine Transforms LubeMonitor for Digital Era

Press Release – Shell Marine has deployed a suite of exciting enhancements to its LubeMonitor service, to go beyond all other traditional “cylinder condition monitoring” programmes and position itself as the go-to place for all your engine monitoring needs. By surfacing a wider range of technical and operational insights, Shell LubeMonitor lets users better understand their ship’s engine performance, ensure it is operating in line with OEM recommendations and ultimately, help reduce maintenance costs.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy