Lancaster County, NE

Public invited to Put the Beds to Bed Saturday

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 9 days ago

The Parks and Recreation Department invites residents to volunteer for the annual “Put the Beds to Bed” event at 8:30 a.m., Saturday, November 6, at Sunken Gardens, 26th and “D” Streets. Registration is not required and there is no limit to the number of volunteers who can help.

After the annual plants have been removed by staff, volunteers will dump a fresh layer of compost into the beds and hand spade the soil. Attendees are advised to bring gloves, a shovel or spade, and dress in layered clothing that may get dirty, including heavy-soled shoes. This volunteer activity is not recommended for children younger than age 13.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Saturday, November 13. Those who would like to be added to the RSVP list for the event should contact Zac Halley, Public Gardens Volunteer Coordinator, at ZHalley@lincoln.ne.gov.

For information about Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

