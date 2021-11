As car manufacturers try frantically to get ahead of an increasingly environmentally aware audience, it is useful to have some heritage to hang their hat on. Mini, which proclaims its new campaign slogan 'BIG LOVE' with a straight face, notes that the original Mini was created to maximise the space afforded by its tiny footprint so that it might better fit into an urban environment while transporting four people and their luggage. If you allow for modestly sized people, and a very modest amount of luggage, this is true - and a good place for Mini to kick off discussion of its short- to medium-term strategy.

