Las Vegas, NV

Henry Ruggs III drove 156 mph seconds before fatal car crash, prosecutors say

By John Barr, Sarah Barshop
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving 156 mph with a blood alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, according to prosecutors. Ruggs, 22, remained seated in a wheelchair with...

insider.espn.com

